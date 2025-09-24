Concerns Mount as Vasilevskiy Misses Multiple Lightning Practices

Concern is starting to grow in Tampa Bay, where superstar goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has missed four straight days of practice. He has not been skating during training camp, which has garnered attention around the NHL and with fans in the Tampa market. If the Lightning don’t have their star goalie for parts of this season, they could be in trouble.

The Lightning have responded to questions about Vasilevskiy’s absence by saying it’s a “player management situation.” Head coach Jon Cooper emphasized that there is no immediate cause for alarm. “Basically he’s just going through some treatments and stuff,” Cooper said. “It’s player management, so he’ll be out probably a few days… latest, hopefully a week, and then he’ll be back in there.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay

Cooper also clarified that Vasilevskiy’s absence was not the result of any injury sustained during practice or scrimmage. He did participate in a Friday practice but skipped the scrimmage that followed. When asked if there was concern about Vasilevskiy being ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9, Cooper responded, “No, I hope not. Like I said, a lot of this is player management, so that is what we are doing right now.”

Vasilevskiy posted a 38-20-5 record in 63 games last season, marking his eighth consecutive year with at least 30 wins. He recorded a .921 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average, continuing to cement his status as one of the NHL’s elite goaltenders. He’s arguably the biggest factor in the Lightning’s success, and without him, their place in the contender conversation would be in jeopardy.

While their star goalie is away, the Lightning asked Brandon Halverson to start against Nashville, allowing two goals, but making 20 saves in a 3-2 win.

There is no panic in Tampa, but it’s easy to see that fans in the area are growing concerned. Vasilevskiy has an injury history that can’t be ignored. Observers will be watching closely to ensure the reigning star netminder enters the season fully ready and if he isn’t what his workload will look like in 2025-26.

