Tampa Bay Lightning
Concerns Mount as Vasilevskiy Misses Multiple Lightning Practices
Concerns rise over Andrei Vasilevskiy as the Lightning’s star goalie misses practices. What does this mean for Tampa Bay?
Concern is starting to grow in Tampa Bay, where superstar goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has missed four straight days of practice. He has not been skating during training camp, which has garnered attention around the NHL and with fans in the Tampa market. If the Lightning don’t have their star goalie for parts of this season, they could be in trouble.
The Lightning have responded to questions about Vasilevskiy’s absence by saying it’s a “player management situation.” Head coach Jon Cooper emphasized that there is no immediate cause for alarm. “Basically he’s just going through some treatments and stuff,” Cooper said. “It’s player management, so he’ll be out probably a few days… latest, hopefully a week, and then he’ll be back in there.”
Cooper also clarified that Vasilevskiy’s absence was not the result of any injury sustained during practice or scrimmage. He did participate in a Friday practice but skipped the scrimmage that followed. When asked if there was concern about Vasilevskiy being ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9, Cooper responded, “No, I hope not. Like I said, a lot of this is player management, so that is what we are doing right now.”
Vasilevskiy posted a 38-20-5 record in 63 games last season, marking his eighth consecutive year with at least 30 wins. He recorded a .921 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average, continuing to cement his status as one of the NHL’s elite goaltenders. He’s arguably the biggest factor in the Lightning’s success, and without him, their place in the contender conversation would be in jeopardy.
While their star goalie is away, the Lightning asked Brandon Halverson to start against Nashville, allowing two goals, but making 20 saves in a 3-2 win.
There is no panic in Tampa, but it’s easy to see that fans in the area are growing concerned. Vasilevskiy has an injury history that can’t be ignored. Observers will be watching closely to ensure the reigning star netminder enters the season fully ready and if he isn’t what his workload will look like in 2025-26.
Next: Maple Leafs and Stolarz Go Back and Forth, Insider Predicts AAV
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 36 seconds ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...
-
Calgary Flames/ 44 minutes ago
Flames Could Retain Rasmus Andersson With One Key Move
Is a Rasmus Andersson Flames extension possible? Discover the latest developments regarding his future...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 hour ago
Decision Time for Carter Hart: Goalie Has It Down to 2 Teams
Carter Hart is nearing a decision between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Rookie Ike Howard Turns Heads With First Preseason Goal
Ike Howard scored his first goal with the Oilers, showcasing his quick release and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What’s He Waiting For?: McDavid Has a Question No One Can Answer
Uncover the Connor McDavid question Oilers fans are curious about, and no one can...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Malkin’s Comments Spark Trade Speculation Ahead of Season
Is a Malkin trade imminent? Dive into the uncertainty surrounding the Penguins' star player...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs and Stolarz Go Back and Forth, Insider Predicts AAV
Find out the latest news on the Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs talks and key...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes
Stay updated on RFA contracts as Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey face unresolved negotiations...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Why Disgruntled Blue Jacket a Perfect Fit for McDavid and the Oilers
Explore the potential trade of Yegor Chinakov to the Edmonton Oilers and its implications...
-
Florida Panthers/ 4 days ago
Scribe Maps Out Crosby’s Strongest Potential Trade Landing Spots
Find out which teams are considered strong Crosby trade spots in the latest rumors...