4 Teams Shifting Focus Following McDavid’s Extension with Oilers

Connor McDavid’s recent two-year, $12.5 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers has sent ripples through the NHL, forcing several teams to pivot their roster and salary cap strategies for next season. A few teams were holding onto the hope that McDavid might wait and ride out the season before making his contract decision. If he tested the market, they were all in. Things have changed.

According to Pierre LeBrun, teams that were actively monitoring McDavid’s potential free agency are now recalibrating.

During the latest Insider Trading report, LeBrun said, “Los Angeles was definitely going to be all in.” He added that Toronto, New York, and Dallas, which were also closely tracking McDavid’s status, are now also trying to figure out their next moves.

With the superstar committing to Edmonton for the short term, these teams now know they can pursue other targets or adjust their strategies. At the same time, they have to be careful because the window on McDavid in Edmonton is only three seasons. He could become available again, and likely will if the Oilers fail to win a Stanley Cup in the next three years.

Connor McDavid off the market for three years. What now for other teams?

The McDavid extension in Edmonton forces a long-term planning shift for teams that wanted in on the bidding. Teams now need to account for summer 2028, when McDavid could potentially re-enter free agency. At that point, the discount deals will be over, and McDavid will want and expect to get his share of the salary cap pie. By then, roughly 20% of a team’s cap will be $25 million or more per season. McDavid will eye his options, consider the best bet to win the Cup, and cash in, all at the same time.

What Will Teams That Want McDavid Do Between Then And Now?

Is the chance that McDavid shakes loose in 2028 worth altering roster plans for if you’re one of those teams that missed out because McDavid signed on Monday? That’s a good question. For teams confident he won’t sign again in Edmonton, it might be worth keeping their powder dry and committing only to shorter-term deals.

Then again, what opportunities will these franchises pass up if they do so?

One strategy for teams might be to try to get younger over the next two seasons and prioritize development so that the timing of their best young players matches with the year McDavid might sign. Grabbing near-ready prospects, draft capital, or younger free-agent targets might be the way to go. What McDavid will be looking for when he signs is a team that is ripe to be competitive for several years and not too old to stay a contender beyond a shorter window.

That means teams like Toronto would have to shift gears as their top guys will be aging out. For the Rangers, it might mean starting over this season, with plans to be ready by 2028. For clubs like San Jose or Anaheim, their timing might be appealing to McDavid.

It will be interesting to see how teams respond, and for clubs that wanted to make a pitch this summer, how they react now knowing they have to wait three years to get another shot.

