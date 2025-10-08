Dallas Stars
4 Teams Shifting Focus Following McDavid’s Extension with Oilers
Explore the NHL landscape change as teams shift focus McDavid following his significant contract extension with the Oilers.
Connor McDavid’s recent two-year, $12.5 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers has sent ripples through the NHL, forcing several teams to pivot their roster and salary cap strategies for next season. A few teams were holding onto the hope that McDavid might wait and ride out the season before making his contract decision. If he tested the market, they were all in. Things have changed.
According to Pierre LeBrun, teams that were actively monitoring McDavid’s potential free agency are now recalibrating.
During the latest Insider Trading report, LeBrun said, “Los Angeles was definitely going to be all in.” He added that Toronto, New York, and Dallas, which were also closely tracking McDavid’s status, are now also trying to figure out their next moves.
With the superstar committing to Edmonton for the short term, these teams now know they can pursue other targets or adjust their strategies. At the same time, they have to be careful because the window on McDavid in Edmonton is only three seasons. He could become available again, and likely will if the Oilers fail to win a Stanley Cup in the next three years.
The McDavid extension in Edmonton forces a long-term planning shift for teams that wanted in on the bidding. Teams now need to account for summer 2028, when McDavid could potentially re-enter free agency. At that point, the discount deals will be over, and McDavid will want and expect to get his share of the salary cap pie. By then, roughly 20% of a team’s cap will be $25 million or more per season. McDavid will eye his options, consider the best bet to win the Cup, and cash in, all at the same time.
What Will Teams That Want McDavid Do Between Then And Now?
Is the chance that McDavid shakes loose in 2028 worth altering roster plans for if you’re one of those teams that missed out because McDavid signed on Monday? That’s a good question. For teams confident he won’t sign again in Edmonton, it might be worth keeping their powder dry and committing only to shorter-term deals.
Then again, what opportunities will these franchises pass up if they do so?
One strategy for teams might be to try to get younger over the next two seasons and prioritize development so that the timing of their best young players matches with the year McDavid might sign. Grabbing near-ready prospects, draft capital, or younger free-agent targets might be the way to go. What McDavid will be looking for when he signs is a team that is ripe to be competitive for several years and not too old to stay a contender beyond a shorter window.
That means teams like Toronto would have to shift gears as their top guys will be aging out. For the Rangers, it might mean starting over this season, with plans to be ready by 2028. For clubs like San Jose or Anaheim, their timing might be appealing to McDavid.
It will be interesting to see how teams respond, and for clubs that wanted to make a pitch this summer, how they react now knowing they have to wait three years to get another shot.
Next: Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors
Have things gotten tense between Lane Hutson and the Canadiens during their current status...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid’s Contract: A One-of-One Situation Or a Pending Problem?
Explore the McDavid contract problem and its impact on future salaries in the NHL....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
James Reimer Released From His PTO with the Maple Leafs
James Reimer released from the Maple Leafs PTO as he explores new opportunities. What...
-
Walman Signing Among Roster Moves for Oilers Beyond McDavid Deal
Discover the latest on Oilers moves as Connor McDavid signs a major extension and...
-
NHL Salary Cap Set for Even More Notable Jump, Per Friedman
Learn how the NHL salary cap could unexpectedly increase to $107 million. Discover the...
-
McDavid Could Reveal Oilers Contract Decision in Next 48 Hours
Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton could soon be settled, with reports the Oilers captain...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Walman Remains Out For Oilers, With Surprising Roster Moves Expected
Jake Walman injury impacts Oilers lineup ahead of opening night. Find out more about...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Good News On Zach Hyman Injury Front for Oilers
Zach Hyman isn’t expected to be ready to return to the Edmonton Oilers until...