The Buffalo Sabres are in the mix to make the playoffs but on the outside looking in. In what appears to be an attempt to give the group an extra boost, Jordan Greenway goes from the Minnesota Wild to the Buffalo Sabres. Greenway is big and skilled and should be helpful if the Sabres are able to get into the playoffs.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes, “Part of the package for Jordan Greenway for Wild is a 2nd Round Pick.” That pick comes from the Vegas Golden Knights. The other part of the deal is a 2024 5th-round pick.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic writes: “I really want to see if Buffalo can turn Jordan Greenway into a strong penalty killer. That’s a big need for the Sabres, and he’s very good defensively at even strength. Not much time short-handed this year, but it’s something that could change with this trade.”

For the Wild, this could be a deal that both suggests the Wild are thinking they aren’t a playoff contender, while also potentially creating cap space. Greenway comes with two more years at $3 million AAV. This could also be the Wild simply moving on from the player. His offense has really dropped, but he was a good depth scorer in the past. A change of scenery should help.