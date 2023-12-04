Coyotes Making a Push to Trade For Flames’ Noah Hanifin

The Arizona Coyotes are reportedly eyeing Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed this intriguing development on the 32 Thoughts podcast, noting that the Coyotes have expressed significant interest. With Arizona currently leading the Western Conference wild-card race and trailing the Winnipeg Jets by just two points for the third spot in the Central Division, GM Bill Armstrong appears poised to invest assets in bolstering the team with veteran talent.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Flames desire to pursue trades for their pending free agents was a priority. But, Friedman adds adds a layer of complexity to this situation, suggesting that the Flames might take another run at signing him. The intriguing twist to the narrative suggests that, despite earlier contract talks breaking down due to the team’s early-season struggles, Calgary wants another conversation. The Flames had previously offered Hanifin an eight-year deal worth approximately $60MM, with a $7.5MM cap hit.

Noah Hanifin Coyotes jersey

Meanwhile, the Coyotes’ interest in Hanifin is real. Hanifin, at 26 years old, could play a crucial role for the Coyotes, potentially filling the void left by Mathew Dumba, whose performance has fallen short of expectations. Dumba, signed to a one-year, $3.9MM contract in the summer. He has struggled with just four points in 22 games and a disappointing -8 rating, the lowest among Arizona defenders. His ice time has steadily declined, and he’s on track to average less than 20 minutes per game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Could Coyotes Put Together a Better Trade Package for Hanifin Than Other Teams?

As the trade winds continue to swirl and both the Coyotes and Flames contemplate their next moves, the fate of Noah Hanifin remains uncertain. Clubs like the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders were also said to have interest in him. Whether he becomes a key piece for Arizona or potentially rekindles a contract negotiation with Calgary, the coming weeks should be intriguing.

Next: Canadiens May Make Trade, “Do What’s Best” for Cayden Primeau