Canadiens May Make Trade, “Do What’s Best” for Cayden Primeau

ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes dropped some interesting information as it pertains to the goaltending situation in Montreal. Speaking about Sam Montembeault’s new contract extension and the three-headed goalie dilemma the team now faces, a decision is coming. Specifically, Weekes believes that decision has to do with the future of Cayden Primeau. He wonders if Montreal either finds room, or does the right thing and moves him in a trade.
Noting that Jake Allen is a veteran who can still play very well, the team committed to Montembeault with this new extension. They expect him to take his game to the next level. Montembeault earned his new contract extension. But, the Habs now have three goalies and room for only two.
Weekes points out that Primeau is waiver eligible. They don’t want to risk losing him for nothing and they either need to find a way to get him into the mix or move him. If they can’t include him in the conversation about being one of two goalies on the roster, Weekes argues:
“Perhaps do what’s best for the player and help facilitate a trade that benefits Montreal but also gives him the opportunity to play somewhere else in the NHL and play some minutes, because that’s where he is in his development cycle. He need more games. He’s only played five out of 24 this season.”
What Would a Trade Look Like for Primeau?
The issue for Montreal is that Primeau hasn’t necessarily played enough games to warrant a big return in a trade. At $890K, he’s an affordable option for a team, but clubs aren’t going to make a deal for him thinking he’ll be a solution come playoff time. There’s just no proof he can handle that kind of responsibility yet.
With only 26 games on his NHL resume, he’s a prospect for the future. Frankly, if it weren’t for waivers, the Canadiens would have sent him down. They might have to make a smaller deal, or include Primeau in a larger package. The return won’t be great. If the Habs don’t want to give him way, perhaps Allen is other alternative.
Next: Hurricanes Took “Big Run” on Key Sharks Defenseman in Trade
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 hour ago
Sabres “Need Injection”, GM Won’t Wait Until Trade Deadline
The Buffalo Sabres are faltering and need an injection before the NHL trade deadline.
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Ottawa Senators’ Could Make Big Coaching Change with D.J. Smith
According to a report, Ottawa Senators’ Head Coach D.J. Smith could see his job...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Jets Ink a 3-Year Contract Extension with Nino Niederreiter
The Winnipeg Jets have inked a 3-Year Contract Extension with verteran forward Nino Niederreiter.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Jack Campbell Takes Step Back as Oilers Decide His Future
Jack Campbell took a step back on Saturday with his goaltending performance. Does it...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Fans Criticize John Tavares for Brutal Overtime Effort
John Tavares is facing criticism on Sunday after a terrible play in overtime on...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Will Pay Premium In a Chris Tanev Trade
Nick Kypreos suggested a strained relationship between the Flames and Maple Leafs GM will...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins May Look at Flames for Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Deal
The Boston Bruins are reportedly interested in Flames' defenseman Noah Hanifin if a sign-and-trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Scout Blue Jackets Again, Could Lead to Bigger Trade
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets again, this time looking...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Thinking Possible Trade-and-Sign Deal with Flames
If the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't prepared to go all-in on a rental, would...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames GM Craig Conroy Could Have Disaster On His Hands
After the trade Craig Conroy made to move Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks,...