‘It Cost Us the Game’: Oilers Shift Focus for Game 2 vs. Stars

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for a pivotal Game 2 against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, the spotlight is squarely on their struggling special teams, particularly the penalty kill. It was abysmal in Game 1, allowing the Stars to storm back in the third period and take control. Edmonton needs to either stay out of the box or find a way to get stops.

The Oilers have allowed 14 power-play goals through just 12 playoff games in these playoffs, a steep drop from the league-best 94.3% penalty kill they posted during last year’s postseason. With a current PK success rate of just 62.2%, the early part of each series has become a major concern.

“It obviously cost us the game,” admitted veteran penalty killer Mattias Janmark, referencing the Game 1 loss in which the Stars went 3-for-4 on the power play. “We needed one more play on all of those kills, and we didn’t get it.”

As Jason Gregor points out, Edmonton’s penalty kill has been particularly poor in the opening games of each series. Opponents have gone 6-for-12 (50%) in Game 1s and an even worse 5-for-9 (44.4%) in Game 2s. Despite late-series improvements, slow starts have put the Oilers in tough spots early.

Oilers’ Power Play Hasn’t Been Much Better

The power play hasn’t fared much better lately. After clicking at 33% against the Kings, it has cooled off to just 14.2% over the last six games. Even more troubling is the lack of shot generation — just nine shots in nine power plays over the past four games.

“We’re going to make adjustments. We’ve got a different plan and we’ve got to execute it,” said defenceman Brett Kulak. The plan is hopefully to keep it simple, put pucks on net, get traffic in front and make sure Jake Oettinger has a hard time seeing things. Edmonton’s propensity to overcomplicate things and pass up opportunities for the “perfect play” has cost them goals.

Ryan Nugent Hopkins is an integral part of both the power play and the penalty kill

Edmonton’s ability to tighten up its penalty kill and reignite its power play will be crucial and could be the key to Game 2. It’s not a must-win, but taking one on the road will be a huge boost for an Oilers roster that remains confident but has to be concerned about how poor their special teams play has been. Every win, even if they sneak one out in Dallas, means better odds of a hiccup here or there not mattering.

If the Oilers want to even the series tonight, their special teams can’t afford another sluggish start.

Game Line-Up Notes:

According to the Oilers’ official website, winger Connor Brown will be in the lineup for Game 2 despite missing another pre-game skate. Meanwhile, defenceman Mattias Ekholm is progressing in his recovery but remains unavailable.

Stuart Skinner remains the starter.

