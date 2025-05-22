Insider Says Oilers Have Rival Ready to Pitch Offer to McDavid

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Kings will likely enter the Mitch Marner free agency sweepstakes. Beyond that, they might be prepping a pitch for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, if and when McDavid gets to free agency on July 1, 2026.

LeBrun writes in a post on Thursday:

“I would be surprised if the Kings didn’t enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, for example, if the pending unrestricted free agent is indeed available July 1. Just like I would be pretty surprised if the Kings didn’t do all they could to enter a Connor McDavid frenzy if, for whatever reason, the best player in the world doesn’t extend with the Oilers. (I’m not saying he won’t extend. I’m just saying in case he doesn’t.)”

There are a few what-ifs here. First, this only happens if McDavid doesn’t sign with the Oilers as early July 1, 2025. There are several indications he might already be prepared to do so, not the least of which is a strong relationship with Leon Draisaitl and the fact that the Oilers are continually a threat to win the Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers injury return

Second, he needs to want to entertain an offer from the Kings. Just because Holland is now the new general manager, it doesn’t mean McDavid is going to be drawn to that city or that franchise. Holland did a solid job with the roster, but he wasn’t able to bring the team a Cup in his five years in Edmonton. What makes McDavid confident that Holland can do it in L.A.?

Finally, if McDavid makes it to free agency, the Kings will have to get in line. Virtually every team that can afford what will be a $15 – $20 million extension will take a shot at McDavid. The Oilers won’t lose their captain over money. At that point, it will be McDavid either choosing where he wants to spend the next eight seasons or where he thinks he’s got the best chance to win.

