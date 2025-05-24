Islanders and Shanahan Determine Match ‘Isn’t a Fit’

Brendan Shanahan spoke with the New York Islanders, but he won’t taking the job as the President of Hockey Operations. Following news that the Islanders had requested an opportunity to speak with Shahanan (which was granted by the Toronto Maple Leafs), he interviewed. In the meantime, the Isles hired Mathieu Darche as the new GM and EVP.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic notes:

“Just to close the loop on the Islanders and Brendan Shanahan, they did talk this week. But there isn’t a fit at this point. Believe it was a good conversation but there won’t be a hire there. Mathieu Darche has both GM and EVP of Hockey titles. That second title is noteworthy. It’s basically president of hockey level. Shanahan is well respected among owners, he will re-surface somewhere at some point for sure.”

Arthur Staple wrote before LeBrun’s report: “From what I’ve heard, Darche hiring likely takes Brendan Shanahan off the table for #Isles president spot. No other hires imminent, source says. Plenty of time left in the offseason for that to change.”

Meanwhile, “I’m not looking to replace Brendan [Shanahan]. I’m looking to work closer with Brad [Treliving] and Craig [Berube],” said MLSE CEO Keith Pelley on Friday. Pelley will not replace Shanahan following his departure.

It’s unclear if Shanahan wasn’t keen on jumping right back into a job or the Islanders weren’t sold on the idea that he would be able to bring what was needed to the organization. There may be more news on that down the line, and we’ll be sure to update this story as that is learned.

