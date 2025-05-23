Calgary Flames
‘A Done Deal’: Marner Free Agency Plans, With 7 Teams Out
It sounds like Mitch Marner has made up his mind about free agency, with several teams already ruled out as landing spots.
Anaheim, Detroit, Chicago, and the Kings are likely to get in on the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, but aside from that, Mitch Marner will look at the usual suspects this summer that most free agents look at. The only difference is that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward will likely rule out every Canadian team.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN offered some insight on Marner’s free agency plans, saying, “In my opinion, it is more likely Mitch Marner tests the market than re-signs in Toronto.” LeBrun added, “I think pretty much it’s a done deal [Mitch Marner] is going to market; very very likely”.
LeBrun said Marner is a guy who needs a change of scenery, and the questions will be about how badly he wants to win versus how much money he wants to make as the biggest ticket free agent of 2025. Is he going to approach free agency and interested teams and say, ‘You better pay me!’ or will he pick a team like Vegas or Tampa and take less to put himself in an environment he can win in?
Marner To Exclude Canadian Teams From His Free Agency List
According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, the 28-year-old star winger is not considering any of the six other Canadian franchises as potential landing spots if he leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer. That means Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Montreal are all expected to be off the table in free agency.
This development suggests that Marner, despite playing his entire career in Toronto and posting a career-high 102 points last season, may be looking for a fresh start away from the intense spotlight that comes with playing in a Canadian market. Whether due to media pressure, tax implications, or personal preference, the decision appears to have been made.
The only thing that could change that is how the market reacts to him being available, but the expectation is that there will be enough suitors from the teams he prefers that he won’t have to choose a Canadian team.
If Marner does move on, expect non-playoff teams to make the biggest pitches. LeBrun suggests Marner might be the only “apple” available in a market where 10 teams are craving an apple and the likelihood of an overpayment is strong.
Next: Rumors Swirl Around Potential Filip Hronek Trade by Canucks
