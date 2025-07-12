Insider Shuts Down Rumors Linking Oilers to Hot-Button Goalie

Despite recent speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to Carter Hart, insider Jason Gregor has firmly shut down the rumor. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 12, Gregor stated the team will not be offering a contract to Hart, even if he is found not guilty in the ongoing sexual assault case tied to the 2018 World Junior team.

“Any report about the Oilers having interest in Carter Hart is incorrect,” Gregor wrote, adding that the idea was never even discussed internally by Edmonton’s front office.

Stan Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers GM, is not interested in Carter Hart

Hart, a former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender, is one of five players facing charges. A publication ban remains in effect, with a verdict expected July 24. If he’s found not guilty, there will be speculation about his hockey future and whether an NHL team will give him a look. The Oilers are being discussed as a team that needs to improve its goaltending. Most notably, Kevin Weekes floated the possibility of Edmonton being a landing spot.

Gregor’s update makes it clear that it won’t happen. When a fan chirped that this was something the Oilers considered but met resistance one, Gregor responded, “Wrong. They have never had any discussion about it. All bogus reports.”

Gregor was also asked if Ilya Sorokin was or is someone the Oilers would look at. He said, “No. He isn’t an option.”

The Oilers have been connected to several available goaltenders this offseason, but Hart is not among their targets.

Reactions to the Report are Interesting

While some fans claimed that it would be unlikely Gregor would know definitively this is not an option for the Oilers, regardless of the trial outcome, others were quick to judge the Oilers if they didn’t at least kick tires here.

One fan wrote, “Then they’re idiots. If he’s eligible there’s no reason not to sign him for cheap.” Another said, “If he’s found not guilty then they absolutely should be.”

