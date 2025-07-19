Montreal Canadiens
Noah Dobson’s Arrival Sparks Chain Reaction in Montreal
Noah Dobson’s arrival has reshaped the Montreal Canadiens’ blue line and triggered a series of key roster decisions.
The Montreal Canadiens’ acquisition of defenseman Noah Dobson has already begun to reshape the franchise’s roster, depth chart, and long-term salary structure. After trading for Dobson and signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract, general manager Kent Hughes made it clear: this team is entering a new phase of its rebuild, one with far less patience and far greater expectations.
The immediate fallout came in the form of a trade, sending offensive-minded blueliner Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues for forward Zachary Bolduc. With Dobson now in as a top-pairing right-shot defenseman, there was simply no longer room for Mailloux in Montreal’s plans. Bolduc fills a forward depth need after the Habs moved Emil Heineman in the Dobson deal. The Mailloux-for-Bolduc trade should work out for both sides: the Canadiens added needed depth at center, while the Blues strengthened their defense.
But the ripple effects don’t stop there. David Reinbacher, the team’s 2023 fifth-overall pick, is now the clear successor behind Dobson on the right side. Once fully recovered from a preseason knee injury, Reinbacher is expected to join the NHL roster as early as 2026.
Meanwhile, Lane Hutson, who just capped off a sensational rookie season, will be in line for a significant contract extension. At the very least, Dobson’s deal has set the baseline for that extension.
Expect More Action from the Canadiens
Now $4.5 million over the salary cap, the Canadiens aren’t done. Expect defenseman Mike Matheson, now entering the final year of his contract, to be shopped around and likely traded. Carey Price will go on long-term injury reserve, and his contract might be moved as well.
The future of Patrik Laine is uncertain. His hefty cap hit and inconsistent five-on-five play complicate any plans for a long-term future in Montreal. Laine is entering the final season of a contract that pays him an average annual payday of $8.7 million — the team’s highest-paid player prior to Dobson’s contract extension. The options are to re-sign him at full price, convince him to take a discount, or trade him before his deal expires. They could let him walk for nothing but cap relief, which they might do if the Canadiens are contenders this season.
Expect the Canadiens to Push for the Playoffs Again
The Canadiens are no longer a rebuilding team. Hughes has made moves that hint he sees this team turning a corner. They’re a playoff-caliber roster building around young, high-ceiling talent, and Dobson’s arrival accelerates that transformation.
With a revamped blue line and a rising core, Montreal is positioning itself not just to return to the playoffs, but to make a serious impact when they get there.
Next: Do the Red Wings Have $50M Pending UFA In Their Trade Sights?
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 16 hours ago
Do the Red Wings Have $50M Pending UFA In Their Trade Sights?
As training camp approaches, speculation continues around whether Steve Yzerman will look to upgrade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Trade Rumblings: Is Nugent-Hopkins the Next Oiler Out?
Allan Mitchell suggests the Oilers may ask Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to take a lesser role—or...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
Avalanche Standoff: $10M for Unhappy Forward or Another Trade?
The Avalanche must decide whether to commit up to $10 million annually to their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Could Take Advantage of UFA Stalemate in Toronto and Vancouver
Still unsigned, the Oilers could swoop in and add a skilled, versatile forward at...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Longtime NHL Goalie Steps Away After Nearly Two Decades
After nearly two decades, veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak retires after 581 NHL games, 295...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Pivot Quickly After Joshua Deal, Pursue Leafs UFA Target
After trading Dakota Joshua, the Canucks have reportedly turned their attention to a free...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
$32.5M Dostal Deal Raises Questions About Future of Oilers’ Stuart Skinner
Lukas Dostal's new $6.25M AAV contract poses questions about what Stuart Skinner is worth...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Have Perfect Player to Start Chinakhov Trade Talks
With Yegor Chinakhov requesting a trade, the Maple Leafs may have the right combination...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets Winger Requests Trade, GM in No Rush to Deal
A Blue Jackets winger has asked for a trade, but GM Don Waddell says...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
The Latest on Three Big Trade Rumors Involving the Maple Leafs
With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs are exploring major trade options—Nick Kypreos highlights...