Noah Dobson’s Arrival Sparks Chain Reaction in Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens’ acquisition of defenseman Noah Dobson has already begun to reshape the franchise’s roster, depth chart, and long-term salary structure. After trading for Dobson and signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract, general manager Kent Hughes made it clear: this team is entering a new phase of its rebuild, one with far less patience and far greater expectations.

The immediate fallout came in the form of a trade, sending offensive-minded blueliner Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues for forward Zachary Bolduc. With Dobson now in as a top-pairing right-shot defenseman, there was simply no longer room for Mailloux in Montreal’s plans. Bolduc fills a forward depth need after the Habs moved Emil Heineman in the Dobson deal. The Mailloux-for-Bolduc trade should work out for both sides: the Canadiens added needed depth at center, while the Blues strengthened their defense.

But the ripple effects don’t stop there. David Reinbacher, the team’s 2023 fifth-overall pick, is now the clear successor behind Dobson on the right side. Once fully recovered from a preseason knee injury, Reinbacher is expected to join the NHL roster as early as 2026.

Meanwhile, Lane Hutson, who just capped off a sensational rookie season, will be in line for a significant contract extension. At the very least, Dobson’s deal has set the baseline for that extension.

Expect More Action from the Canadiens

Now $4.5 million over the salary cap, the Canadiens aren’t done. Expect defenseman Mike Matheson, now entering the final year of his contract, to be shopped around and likely traded. Carey Price will go on long-term injury reserve, and his contract might be moved as well.

The future of Patrik Laine is uncertain. His hefty cap hit and inconsistent five-on-five play complicate any plans for a long-term future in Montreal. Laine is entering the final season of a contract that pays him an average annual payday of $8.7 million — the team’s highest-paid player prior to Dobson’s contract extension. The options are to re-sign him at full price, convince him to take a discount, or trade him before his deal expires. They could let him walk for nothing but cap relief, which they might do if the Canadiens are contenders this season.

Expect the Canadiens to Push for the Playoffs Again

The Canadiens are no longer a rebuilding team. Hughes has made moves that hint he sees this team turning a corner. They’re a playoff-caliber roster building around young, high-ceiling talent, and Dobson’s arrival accelerates that transformation.

With a revamped blue line and a rising core, Montreal is positioning itself not just to return to the playoffs, but to make a serious impact when they get there.

