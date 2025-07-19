Edmonton Oilers
Insider Makes 3 Bold Predictions Regarding Kirill Kaprizov
NHL insider Chris Johnston predicts Kirill Kaprizov will re-sign with the Wild and could briefly become the league’s highest-paid player.
NHL insider Chris Johnston made a bold prediction this week on the SDPN Podcast. First, he said that he would be surprised if Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t re-sign with the Minnesota Wild. Second, he believes, for a time, he could become the highest-paid player in the NHL. Third, that means he’ll get more money than Leon Draisaitl‘s deal on a similar eight-year contract.
Johnston said he would be surprised if Kaprizov doesn’t re-sign when he’s eligible. Despite some speculation about testing the market in free agency, Johnston believes Minnesota is prepared to offer whatever it takes to keep its franchise cornerstone. Co-host Adam Wylde agreed, saying, “I believe they will give him whatever he wants.”
Johnston’s second prediction is that he believes Kaprizov could, at least for a short time, become the highest-paid player in the NHL.
“I believe he’ll get more than Leon Draisaitl,” Johnston said, referring to the Edmonton Oilers star who is recently landed a massive eight-year extension at $14 million per season. “It wouldn’t surprise me if [Kaprizov] becomes one of the last remaining guys to sign an eight-year deal at the top of the market.”
Johnston’s prediction suggests Kaprizov could surpass that figure—at least briefly—before other superstars like Connor McDavid also ink their new deals.
Timing on Kaprizov’s New Deal Is Key Here
Timing will be key. Even if Kaprizov signs an extension soon, it wouldn’t kick in until July 1, 2026, when his current contract expires. By then, McDavid and others may have already reset the bar again. Still, Johnston believes Kaprizov will be right in that conversation, if not leading it temporarily. And, it’s because the Wild can’t afford to lose him and Kaprizov is cashing in just as the salary cap skyrockets.
While Johnston acknowledged that other teams might enter the conversation should Kaprizov reach free agency, he reiterated his confidence that Minnesota will do what’s necessary to retain him long-term. He expects Kaprizov to secure $15 million on a new deal with minimal negotiation.
“There’s always a chance things change, but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t re-sign,” Johnston concluded.
Kaprizov, 28, has been the face of the Wild since arriving in the NHL, and locking him up to a long-term deal would be a massive win for general manager Bill Guerin and the franchise’s future.
