In a not-so-unexpected turn of events, the Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, marking a significant change for the franchise, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports Tuesday morning. Carbery’s appointment as the 20th head coach in Capitals history comes after the team’s disappointing 2022-23 season, where they failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nine years.
** The Washington Capitals have made the hiring official. Pierre LeBrun tweeted, “It’s a four-year deal for Carbery, who drew a lot of attention, also interviewing with 3 other teams including the Ducks and Rangers. But Washington always made the most sense where he was once AHL coach in the organization.”
Carbery emerged as the front-runner for the head coaching position, and it’s easy to see why. After parting ways with former head coach Peter Laviolette, Capitals’ general manager Brian MacLellan expressed the need for a coach who could provide opportunities for the team’s talented youth while also fitting in with the experienced core. Carbery’s experience as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play coach for two seasons showcased his ability to optimize player performance and contributed to the unit’s impressive second-place ranking in the NHL with a 26.6% efficiency.
Carbery was the Hershey Bears head coach from 2018 to 2021 before being hired as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering the Capitals want to help Alex Ovechkin get to the NHL’s all-time goals record, Carbery makes a lot of sense. He has been with the Leafs for two seasons but as the coaching vacancies being to dry up this offseason, it was Washington who acted swiftly to secure Carbery’s services.
Capitals New Direction Under a Familiar Face
As Carbery takes charge, the Capitals are undoubtedly looking toward a brighter future. With a focus on developing young talent and leveraging the team’s veteran core, — one he is quite familiar with thanks to his time in Hershey — Carbery’s coaching style aligns with the organization’s vision. Washington’s fans can expect to see an emphasis on skill, discipline, and a renewed commitment to team success.
As the Capitals strive to regain their status as playoff contenders, the youth will receive ample opportunities to shine, and the veteran core will provide the necessary guidance. Exciting times lie ahead for the Capitals and their devoted fan base as they embark on this new journey under the leadership of Spencer Carbery.
