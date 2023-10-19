Gretzky’s Record Safe?: Ovechkin’s Goal Drought Continues

The Washington Capitals and their fans are facing unexpected concerns as star player Alex Ovechkin struggles to find the back of the net in the early games of the 2023-24 NHL season. Through three games, the Capitals have yet to secure a win in regulation, and Ovechkin, the team’s leading goal-scorer, has experienced an unusual goal drought, failing to register a single shot on goal in consecutive games for the first time in his illustrious career.

Alex Ovechkin has been held to ZERO shots on goal in consecutive games for the FIRST TIME in his career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dhaLj9Zzbw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2023

Ovechkin, who currently sits 73 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal-scoring record, has a history of strong performances even after slow starts. In the 2012-13 season, he managed to lead the league in goals despite going four games without scoring at the beginning of the season. Last year, he overcame a similar early-season goal drought to score an impressive 42 goals.

Still, many who have watched Ovechkin and the Capitals this season know that something is off. Ovechkin looks to have slowed down and while 73 goals over the next few seasons still seems logical, there are questions. A number of analysts chose to leave Ovechkin out of their top 50 lists and perhaps there’s a reason why.

Experts and fans alike acknowledge his enduring offensive capabilities but how much has he slowed and how much will that hinder his chances of breaking the record? While chemistry within the team’s lines is crucial and is clearly an issue in Washington, Ovechkin’s lethal shot and goal-scoring abilities remain intact. Recent adjustments in line combinations, pairing him with players like Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson, demonstrate the team’s efforts to reignite Ovechkin’s scoring prowess.

Can Ovechkin Get There?

While the Capitals face challenges, history suggests that Ovechkin’s goal-scoring abilities are far from diminished. With time and team synergy, there is confidence that the star player will bounce back and continue his pursuit of the coveted goal-scoring record.

But, for Gretzky fans who don’t want to see his record overtaken, this might be the first time in a long time that there is doubt that Ovechkin might actually get to the mountaintop as the league’s greatest scorer.

