Money Issues Halt Big Trade Between Capitals and Canucks

As trade talk continues to surround Conor Garland, some interesting details have come to light regarding a potential trade that was being worked on between the Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals. Reports are that Garland is available and that the Capitals were interested, however a snag popped up that meant these two teams couldn’t get anything done.

Insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet disclosed that the Capitals had discussions underway that would have seen them acquire Garland and send Capitals’ forward Anthony Mantha to Vancouver. However, the deal hit a roadblock due to financial constraints. The Canucks, struggling with a tight salary cap, found it impossible to accommodate Mantha’s annual salary of $5.7 million within their budgetary limitations.

Is a Conor Garland trade still a possibility?@FriedgeHNIC shared the latest he is hearing around the #Canucks Forward.



Friedman emphasized the intricate nature of modern NHL trades, citing the financial constraints experienced by several teams across the league. In fact, 14 NHL teams don’t even have enough current cap space to call up a player and many are playing with short rosters.

Vancouver’s attempts to create additional cap space proved challenging, making it difficult to execute a straightforward player swap. Despite the Canucks’ willingness to absorb a portion of Garland’s salary, the numbers had to align with the return they expected.

The Canucks Also Wanted Something The Caps Couldn’t Give

The Canucks’ specific demands further complicated the situation. Vancouver reportedly sought a defenseman in return for Garland and aimed to reduce their current cap hit by $1-2 million. These requirements narrowed down their options, leading to the stalled trade with the Capitals.

It’s not clear who the Canucks were looking at, but the salary cap complications made a deal between the two teams unlikely, if not impossible.

Garland’s future remains uncertain, but with multiple teams involved in potential trade talks and creative solutions being explored, the trade landscape remains fluid. The Canucks just need to find the right combination with the right team. That could be easier said than done.

