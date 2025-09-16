Insiders Weigh In: What’s Next for Kaprizov and Minnesota?

The Minnesota Wild seem to be at a standstill as they work through a high-stakes contract negotiation with superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov. Multiple NHL insiders provided fresh updates on where things stand this week, with a few interesting notes that bring some clarity to the situation.

Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report and B/R Open Ice noted the speculation swirling about a potential move elsewhere — including chatter linking Kaprizov to the New York Rangers — but cautioned fans not to jump too far ahead.

“Pump the brakes,” Seravalli said. “I have zero indication at all that Kirill Kaprizov has even thought about playing anywhere other than the Minnesota Wild. What that means is he’s focused and intent on getting a deal done and staying with the Wild.”

Still, his camp clearly sees the shifting salary-cap environment as leverage. With the NHL cap projected to rise steeply in the coming years, Seravalli added, “Who’s going to be that guy that steps up to push the envelope and move it forward for NHL players? It’s probably not going to be Connor McDavid, so it could be someone like [Kaprizov].”

Michael Russo of The Athletic appeared on the DFO Rundown and emphasized that term is another sticking point. Speaking like he was in the mind of Kaprizov, he noted, “If the team isn’t winning and I’m there for eight years into my late 30s, I lose on any chance to maybe find a competitive team.” Russo hinted that a shorter three- or four-year extension could be the “sweet spot.”

Rumors swirl about the Wild asking Kaprizov for a trade list as negotiations continue. Are they accurate and what’s going on here?

Despite Minnesota offering a reported eight-year, $128 million contract — the richest in NHL history by both total and annual value — Kaprizov turned it down. That refusal stunned Wild management. “Nobody in their right mind would turn down $128 million. Well, they left that meeting and turned it down. So now it’s, ‘Where do you go from here?'”

Other insiders stressed that trade speculation remains premature. Elliotte Friedman said, “He has spoken very well of the organization,” while Pierre LeBrun reported the Wild “are not even entertaining trade calls from teams.” Chris Johnston added, “I have no evidence at this point in time that (a trade) is happening.”

With training camp opening, all eyes now turn to where this Kaprizov situation is headed.

Next: Carter Hart Out in Philly, Tells Flyers He Wants a “Fresh Start”

