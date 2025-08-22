Florida Panthers
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling cap complications.
The Florida Panthers will start the 2025-26 NHL season without one of their biggest stars. Matthew Tkachuk underwent surgery a few weeks ago to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, injuries he originally sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.
While the exact timeline remains unclear, Tkachuk could be sidelined until January 2026, leaving a significant hole in the Panthers’ top-six forward group. Interestingly, the Opening Ceremony for the 2026 Milan Olympic Games is on February 6. It’s unclear if that date had anything to do with the timing of Tkachuk’s surgery.
The 27-year-old said he wasn’t sure he would undergo off-season surgery, after initially attempting non-surgical rehab to accelerate his return during last season’s playoff run. He helped Florida capture its second straight Stanley Cup despite limited minutes and only eight games.
Tkachuk and the Panthers Salary Cap Situation
Tkachuk’s injury also impacts the Panthers and their salary cap plans. His $9.5 million contract could go on LTIR to start the season. This works out well as the team is currently $4.5 million over the cap. However, that relief is only temporary. While his LTIR designation provides early-season relief, the front office will face challenges fitting him back under the cap once he’s cleared to play.
Some fans are already joking that Tkachuk will remain out of action until next season’s playoffs, coming back just in time for him to be an impact player as the Panthers tried to three-peat and win another Stanley Cup.
Next: Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
