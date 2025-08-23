Oilers Prospect Suffers Setback on Road to NHL After Surgery

As per a report by the PR Department of the London Knights, forward Will Nicholl, a rising Edmonton Oilers prospect, underwent successful upper-body surgery earlier this summer. His recovery is expected to take four to six months, sidelining him for a significant stretch of the upcoming season.

Nicholl, Edmonton’s seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, has quickly climbed the organization’s prospect rankings. After being ranked 23rd last year by the Cult of Hockey, he surged to ninth overall this year, thanks to a breakout season with the Knights.

Will Nicholl, Oilers prospect out due to surgery

Prospect analyst Bruce Curlock, who ranked Nicholl eighth, noted the unfortunate timing:

“Tough news for a kid who was trending very positively post-draft. Hopefully this resolves the issue that clearly started after Christmas that he played through.” WILL NICHOLL!!@EdmontonOilers | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/SmWQQGBh8E — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 12, 2025

Nicholl posted 21 goals and 36 assists in 66 games last season, a major jump from the six goals he scored the year prior. His blend of speed, physical play, and scoring touch drew praise from scouts, with Elite Prospects calling him a forward with “unrelenting pace” and “high-level offensive flashes.” Nicholl was looking good in the late part of 2024, and while it was arguably too early to know if he would work out as a solid NHLer, he was trending in the right direction. The Knights were playing him on the second line, giving him first-unit power play and penalty killing time, and the coaching staff is running him out there.

The pick used on him was acquired as part of the Adam Henrique trade.

While the setback is disappointing, Nicholl remains one of the Oilers’ most intriguing long-term projects — a player whose upside could exceed his draft position once healthy.

