Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi has signed a three-year, $15 million bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild, as per multiple reports.
Per several insider reports on Friday morning, the Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Marco Rossi to a three-year, $15 million bridge contract. The deal carries a $5 million average annual value, with Rossi’s qualifying offer heading into his unrestricted free agency projected at $6 million.
Marco Rossi has re-signed in Minnesota on a 3-year, $15M ($5M AAV) contract, according to @frank_seravalli pic.twitter.com/XThQ09sbpa— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 22, 2025
Rossi’s contract comes after weeks of mixed reports. While Michael Russo reported that the Wild and Rossi were close to a bridge deal, James Murphy noted interest from the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken. The bridge structure allows Minnesota to keep Rossi at a cost-controlled number while maintaining trade flexibility.
General manager Bill Guerin has been cautious about committing long-term to the 23-year-old, despite his high potential. With peers like Frank Nazar signing longer, richer deals, the three-year term gives the Wild a chance to assess Rossi’s development without overcommitting.
Is This a Sign Rossi and The Wild Have Gotten on the Same Page?
This is a solid signing for the Wild, but it doesn’t necessarily close the door on trade possibilities.
The short-term contract positions Rossi as a potential trade asset if things don’t pan out between the team and the player. He wasn’t pleased with his role on the team last season, and time will tell if a new coach and new systems better suit what he’s looking for.
Teams such as the Kraken and Canucks have reportedly monitored his situation closely. The bridge deal ensures Minnesota can test Rossi’s progression while retaining leverage in any future trade discussions.
For Rossi, the deal provides some stability and to put the drama behind him, at least for now.
