Insider Posts Correction on Maple Leafs Meeting With Patrick Kane

After posting on Wednesday that the Toronto Maple Leafs were meeting with Patrick Kane, John Shannon has posted an update that his initial information was incorrect. Whether the meeting was changed, or never scheduled to take place at all, Shannon notes that Kane did not meet with the Leafs organization and did not provide information on a meeting being planned in the future.
He wrote, “After hearing earlier in the week that PKane was to meet with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, I can confirm that meeting did NOT occur. Leafs sources reached out to say it did not happen.”
Immediately when the news surfaced, there were conflicting reports about the meeting. As we posted yesterday when it was believed Kane met with Toronto, the Leafs are a long shot, even if they are interested in the player. They have bigger priorities on their blue line to worry about and it’s not clear where the team would get the money to sign Kane. Adding him would mean getting salary off of the books first, which would mean a bigger trade, even if Kane weren’t interested in making more than league minimum.
Could The Maple Leafs Still Show Interest?
This isn’t to say there’s not interest on behalf of the Maple Leafs, but Kane is likely farther down on the priority list. Other analysts have Toronto on a list of about eight teams that Kane is considering. They are way down there in terms of the betting odds, but it is believed the two sides may eventually talk.
The meeting, if it had happened, likely would have had to take place remotely as the Leafs are in Sweden preparing for their upcoming games. It seems more likely that if the two sides ever get serious, a meeting will have to take place in person.
