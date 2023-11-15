The Toronto Maple Leafs face a potential setback as right-shot defenseman John Klingberg is likely to miss Friday’s game against the Red Wings, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team, currently in Sweden for the NHL’s Global Series, may have to navigate the upcoming matches without the 6-foot-3 Swede, who is grappling with a persistent undisclosed injury. Despite returning for a game against the Canucks, Klingberg’s chances of playing in the upcoming matchups are low, exacerbated by the challenging overseas flight.

Keefe expressed concern about Klingberg’s readiness, stating, “He just wasn’t feeling right to get on the ice today. I don’t think the long flight did him any favours coming over here, either.” Whether linked or not, the defenseman’s absence adds to the speculation that he might be trade bait over the next few days or weeks.

The 31-year-old Klingberg, hailing from Gothenburg, has faced criticism for a dip in performance after a promising start, going scoreless in his last eight games and holding a season rating of -7. While he did travel with the team to Sweden, Klingberg has not participated in practice since returning to his home country.

Is There Any Way the Maple Leafs Can Trade Klingberg?

As rumors circulate about a potential trade deal between the Flames and Maple Leafs involving Nikita Zadorov and/or Chris Tanev, a couple of sources suggest a tentative agreement might be in place (not sure how reliable that source is), with finalization possible upon the Maple Leafs’ departure from Sweden. Considering the deal would require the Maple Leafs moving money in any transaction for either player, the buzz is that a deal could include Klingberg. That said, the idea that a team would want to take on his contract without a major sweetener attached seems far-fetched.

If he is part of any deal, it would be alongside picks and prospects. Even then, many say Klingberg is completely untradeable and he’s looked completely lost when he’s in the lineup and he’s healthy. He’s widely considered one of the worst signings of this past offseason in the NHL.

