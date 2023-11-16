Patrick Kane’s future is taking shape, but the New York Rangers seem to have closed the door on a potential reunion with the veteran winger. While Kane is reportedly in talks with several teams, the Rangers, grappling with their own salary cap constraints, have opted out of the pursuit.

Recent reports suggest that the Florida Panthers are aggressively pursuing Kane, with the Buffalo Sabres also expressing hope to secure a spot on his shortlist. The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly engaged in discussions with Kane’s representatives, highlighting the widespread interest in the three-time Stanley Cup champion. But, the Rangers are not in the mix, with one reporter noting they never were.

Sources: There will be no reunion. Rangers are NOT in on Patrick Kane. https://t.co/n246bU9Zfv — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) November 15, 2023

As reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Larry Brooks of the New York Post, have distanced themselves from the Patrick Kane sweepstakes. Brooks emphasized, “The Rangers, according to well-placed industry sources, have never been in the mix.” Despite earlier reports indicating the team’s interest, it appears the Rangers are prioritizing other roster considerations over a potential deal with the almost-35-year-old winger.

Related: Insider Lists 5 Teams As Favorites to Sign Patrick Kane

The fact that they are playing well at 11-2-1 and players like Alexis Lafreniere have really come on strong this season gives the Rangers the luxury of not feeling pressed into making a decision they may later wish they hadn’t made.

Money and Injury Concerns Have The Rangers Passing on Kane

One major obstacle cited by Brooks is the Rangers’ salary cap situation, which stands at less than $650K in projected cap space after factoring in the injured Filip Chytil and Adam Fox. With these constraints, accommodating even a league-minimum salary of $775K for Kane is likely unfeasible.

Patrick Kane not signing with the New York Rangers NHL rumors

There is also concern about his injury situation, even though he sent out a video showing his training and making it appear as though he’s good to go, even a bit ahead of schedule.

As Kane navigates the free-agent market, the Rangers, once thought to be a contender (maybe even a favorite), have shifted their focus. The Rangers are willing to let other teams compete over the player, especially considering they’ve been there and done that and it didn’t work out nearly as well as they’d have hoped.

Next: Patrick Kane Meets With Toronto Maple Leafs About Signing