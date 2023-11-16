According to an article at The Athletic, it sounds like William Nylander’s fair market value has skyrocketed since the beginning of the season. There was always a risk in not signing Nylander before the 2023-24 campaign if he upped his production, but the numbers are proving that his increase may be substantial.
As per a post by Dom Luszczyszyn, “Before the season I looked at William Nylander’s market value on an eight-year deal and it came out to $8.8 million on average. He bet on himself and it’s paying off handsomely.” The scribe adds, “After starting the season with points in 15 straight games it’s fair to say that number has gone way up.”
He writes that Nylander’s fair market value is now $10.6 million. Meaning, if the Maple Leafs want to re-sign him and not have to compete with other teams, that’s the number. If they’re lucky, and Nylander is open to signing a team-friendly deal, the number is probably going to be at least $10 million. Anything under that “would be a win” he notes.
Jonas Siegel writes that a close comparable to Nylander might be David Pastrnak out of Boston. He explains, “Like Pastrnak, who scored an eight-year deal from the Bruins with an $11.25 million cap hit last spring, Nylander is earning (and deserving of) a substantial raise on his next deal. A raise that will put him where he belongs among the game’s top players.”
Nylander Currently in Sweden With Leafs Living a Dream
Nylander takes his 15-game point streak into Stockholm, Sweden with him as he and the team are set to play games in front of his hometown crowd, friends, and family. “It’s been a dream to come back here and play. I didn’t think that would happen in my career, to play NHL games in Sweden. So that’s going to be very special,” Nylander said when asked this week about being with the Maple Leafs in Sweden for the Global Series.
