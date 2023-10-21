Canucks’ Coach Talks Plan as Ilya Mikheyev Returns to Action

In a positive turn of events for the Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev is set to make his season debut, having been activated off injured reserve. The announcement was made by General Manager Patrik Allvin, indicating Mikheyev’s readiness to rejoin the lineup. The 29-year-old winger is expected to play a key role, skating on the second line alongside Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko.

"Huge step for me…I'm excited to come back."



🗣 Ilya Mikheyev on playing his first game of the season today in Florida.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Rm6cv6SDuh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2023

Mikheyev expressed his excitement about returning, considering it a significant step forward in his recovery. Head coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged Mikheyev’s contribution to the team, particularly in supporting Pettersson and his ability to win crucial puck battles. However, Tocchet emphasized the need to manage Mikheyev’s minutes judiciously, ensuring a cautious approach to his gameplay.

During his first season with Vancouver, Mikheyev showcased his potential, tallying 13 goals and 15 assists in just 46 games. Despite missing over 40% of the games due to injuries, he nearly reached his career-high point total. Last February, Mikheyev faced a setback when he suffered a torn ACL, leading to surgery and an extensive recovery process. Although there were concerns about his availability for the season opener, Mikheyev’s determination prevailed, allowing him to return to the ice sooner than anticipated.

Ilya Mikheyev Canucks return

The Canucks Don’t Need to Maneuver to Fit Mikheyev Back In

The Canucks did not require a corresponding move to accommodate Mikheyev’s return, as they had a roster spot available. Despite a recent setback that briefly delayed his comeback, Mikheyev’s return marks a significant boost for Vancouver, especially after enduring two losses in his absence. Fans eagerly anticipate his presence on the ice, hoping his return will bolster the team’s performance and contribute to their success moving forward.

Next: Close Call Proves Maple Leafs Must Move Nick Robertson Now