Dropping an atomic bombshell piece of NHL news on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman reports that the Vancouver Canucks engaged in substantial discussions with the Carolina Hurricanes regarding star player Elias Pettersson. The talks reached a crucial point where both the team and the player had to make critical decisions about the trajectory of their relationship.

Despite the possibility of a move, the Canucks and Pettersson decided to make another attempt to extend the forward’s contract. It’s not entirely clear if Pettersson led the charge to get something done or if the Canucks did after speaking with the Hurricanes. Ultimately, the trade discussions led the talented forward to grant permission to his agents, Pat Brisson, and JP Barry, to resume negotiations. Pettersson initially wanted to postpone contract talks until after the current season. The possibility of a trade might have changed who had the leverage.

Did the Canucks Play Their Hand and Use the Hurricanes?

Reports are that Canucks and Pettersson are actively working towards finalizing the extension. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing negotiations and suggests a renewed commitment from both parties. Some fans are suggesting Vancouver played this pretty well. The assumption from many is that the Canucks were tired of waiting and made it known they were open to dealing him if Pettersson didn’t start to make an effort to extend in Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson Hurricanes trade rumors

If the extension is successfully completed, it will provide the Canucks with valuable clarity regarding their future salary cap situation. This insight becomes particularly crucial as the team approaches the trade deadline next week. Knowing where their money is going means the Canucks can make strategic moves and shape the team’s future.

Not Sure What Was Coming Back from The Hurricanes

While the details of potential assets in any trade with the Hurricanes remain unclear, this would have been a monster trade. Carolina would have needed to move multiple pieces and it’s logical to assume a defenseman like Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei would have been part of the return, along with a first-round pick.

As it stands, the focus shifts back to Pettersson’s extension with Vancouver and being part of the Canucks’ plans. If the Canucks took a firm stance here, it was risky, but it’s a move that may have paid off.

