Hurricanes’ Star Andrei Svechnikov Faces Extended Absence

The Carolina Hurricanes were dealt a potentially significant blow on Tuesday as star forward Andrei Svechnikov will be sidelined “for at least a while” following an MRI. The news was confirmed by head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Nothing further was offered in terms of a potential timeline.

Can confirm that Andrei Svechnikov's upper-body injury that will put him "out for at least a while" occurred on this cross-check to an unprotected area from Logan Stanley last Monday in Winnipeg.



A minor penalty was called, but no fine or suspension was issued. pic.twitter.com/wvcsqUUx3t — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 12, 2023

The injury, designated as upper-body, kept Svechnikov out of the last two games. While the exact details remain undisclosed, speculation points to a cross-check from Logan Stanley during a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 4. Despite a minor penalty for the hit, no further disciplinary action was taken.

Svechnikov, who missed the previous playoffs and early season games due to a torn ACL, faces another challenging period. This was not the best news for a player or a team hoping he would find his rhythm. He’s had a rough go of it of late with only one goal in 16 games.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are also struggling and word of a team meeting and public call out in a recent loss to the Edmonton Oilers has fans concerned.

Andrei Svechnikov Hurricanes injury

Hurricanes Could Drop Down the Standings

The Hurricanes, winless in their last four games, brace for the impact of losing a pivotal player. Brind’Amour said during an intermission interview that he’d never seen his team play his badly and this isn’t going to help. The coach acknowledged Svechnikov’s importance, emphasizing the need for his optimal performance to achieve success. He noted, “He’s a big part of what we’re doing.” Brind’Amour added, “His numbers aren’t there yet, but he’s a talented player. If we want to have any success, we need him to be what he can be. I don’t think he’s quite there yet.”

It looks like seeing Svechnikov find his form is going to have to wait.

