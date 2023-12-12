Hurricanes’ Star Andrei Svechnikov Faces Extended Absence

The Carolina Hurricanes were dealt a potentially significant blow on Tuesday as star forward Andrei Svechnikov will be sidelined “for at least a while” following an MRI. The news was confirmed by head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Nothing further was offered in terms of a potential timeline.
The injury, designated as upper-body, kept Svechnikov out of the last two games. While the exact details remain undisclosed, speculation points to a cross-check from Logan Stanley during a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 4. Despite a minor penalty for the hit, no further disciplinary action was taken.
Svechnikov, who missed the previous playoffs and early season games due to a torn ACL, faces another challenging period. This was not the best news for a player or a team hoping he would find his rhythm. He’s had a rough go of it of late with only one goal in 16 games.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are also struggling and word of a team meeting and public call out in a recent loss to the Edmonton Oilers has fans concerned.
Hurricanes Could Drop Down the Standings
The Hurricanes, winless in their last four games, brace for the impact of losing a pivotal player. Brind’Amour said during an intermission interview that he’d never seen his team play his badly and this isn’t going to help. The coach acknowledged Svechnikov’s importance, emphasizing the need for his optimal performance to achieve success. He noted, “He’s a big part of what we’re doing.” Brind’Amour added, “His numbers aren’t there yet, but he’s a talented player. If we want to have any success, we need him to be what he can be. I don’t think he’s quite there yet.”
It looks like seeing Svechnikov find his form is going to have to wait.
Next: Are Odds of Talk Crosby Ends Career Outside Pittsburgh Close to True?
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans
Chris Tanev left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in pain. An injury could drastically...
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
John Tavares Joins Exclusive 1,000-Point Club in Dramatic Fashion
Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares hits 1,000 career points, assisting in late-game tying goal...
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 hours ago
Flames Should Consider Risky Trade for Andrei Kuzmenko
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks would make for interesting trade partners, with a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Getting Close to a Resolution With Jack Campbell
One Edmonton Oilers insider notes that his source says a resolution on the Jack...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Blues Working on Jakub Vrana Trade, Waivers Possible
According to a report by Jeremy Rutherford, Jakub Vrana will be placed on waivers...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?
There is speculation that the Boston Bruins might be looking at trading for Patrick...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...
-
Oilers May Have to Bite the Bullet on a Warren Foegele Trade
It's not ideal, but if the Edmonton Oilers are stuck finding ways to land...