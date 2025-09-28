How Hyman and Podkolzin’s Returns Could Shake Up the Oilers’ Forward Lines

Saturday’s practice and Sunday’s preseason lineup for the Edmonton Oilers will give fans an indication of what the opening night 2025-26 roster will look like. There are a couple of notable exceptions: Vasily Podkolzin remains away from the team, and Zach Hyman, who is expected to return around November 1, barring any setbacks, will be among the top nine.

When Hyman comes back, his presence will ripple through the lineup, likely reshaping the first line and moving Leon Draisaitl to the second line, with subsequent adjustments cascading through the third and fourth lines. Podkolzin will play a top-nine role, potentially being on that second line with Draisaitl.

Still, the Oilers are going with a loaded roster Sunday night. Who will play versus the Canucks that might not play when the regular season begins?

The combinations on Saturday morning featured Leon Draisaitl with Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic on line one. Ike Howard was with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane on line two. Adam Henrique was placed with David Tomasek and Matt Savoie, with Mattias Janmark with Curtis Lazar and Kasperi Kapanen on line four.

The extras included Josh Samanski, Noah Philp, and Quinn Hutson.

Hyman Podkolzin Oilers

On the blue line, it was Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard in the top pair. Darnell Nurse was with Troy Stecher (Stecher is in because Jake Walman is day-to-day), and Brett Kulak played with Ty Emberson. The extras were Cam Dineen, Alec, Regula, and Atro Leppanen.

In net, it was Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Who Comes Out When the Oilers Are Healthy at Forward?

The obvious choice to sit seems to be David Tomasek, despite his strong preseason and the numerous attributes he offers the Oilers that they’re looking for. He shoots the puck well, is strong on faceoffs, and has made smart two-way plays all preseason.

Lazar may also come out, but that could have as much to do with Noah Philp getting the start as it does someone like Hyman or Podkolzin returning.

It feels more like much of the personnel will stay, but the line combinations will change.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch has been experimenting with the forwards in preseason matchups. On Friday, the team featured three NHL newcomers in positions where they could make an immediate impact rather than being buried on the fourth line. Two of these players (Howard and Savoie) are raw but skilled rookies, and Tomasek is an older, savvy international player taking advantage of a one-year opportunity before hitting free agency. All three have had opportunities to contribute offensively. For instance, Tomasek even saw time at the net front on the power play in Saturday’s practice, a position Hyman typically holds.

The Oilers want to see what these players can handle in meaningful roles. Not only does that offer the organization depth options and help when injuries strike, but it tells players like McDavid that the team isn’t hamstrung in tough moments. Success from these newcomers will give Hyman and Podkolzin time to return.

Both Hyman and Podkolzin will return, and neither is expected to miss much time. The Oilers’ offensive structure will shift, but some of the players in the lineup on Sunday will remain. If the rookies can establish themselves before then, the questions will be around where to put the young up-and-coming stars, not whether or not they should sit.

