Edmonton Oilers
Insider Says Oilers Could Carry 5 Rookies on Opening Night
Will several Oilers rookies shine on opening night? One insider reports that at least five new faces are expected to join the new season.
According to Oilers Now host and radio color analyst Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers could start the 2025-26 season with five rookies on the roster.
In a social media post ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, Stauffer posted, “Can foresee a scenario where the Oilers carry Matt Savoie, Isaac Howard, David Tomasek, Noah Philp, and Alec Regula on their opening day roster.” He adds that Edmonton needs internal growth and development from those players, and for that matter, Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson as well.”
Savoie and Howard are both pegged to be in the Oilers’ top nine, producing offense on the wings alongside some of the team’s top stars.
Philp has shown he’s more than ready for the NHL with every preseason game. He’s in tight, competing with Curtis Lazar for a fourth-line center role, but he’s arguably earned the nod in Game 1 over Lazar, who hasn’t stood out.
Tomasek has been solid as well, shooting the puck often, winning a key number of faceoffs, and playing well on the forecheck. The Oilers have been giving him a look in practice on the net front power play, where Zach Hyman would typically go.
Potentially the biggest surprise of the group would be Regula, the 6’4″ defenseman. Regula came over from the Chicago Blackhawks organization. The team picked him up on waivers, but he’s yet to play a game in the NHL for the Oilers. Regula isn’t technically an NHL rookie, but he would be new to the Oielrs this season.
Missing the Cut for the Oilers
If Stauffer is correct in his assumption, that means Atro Leppanen, Cam Dineen, Lazar, and potentially someone like Mattias Janmark could be out of the lineup on opening night.
Leppanen has played well in the preseason and turned heads. It was a long shot for him to make the roster, but he’ll be a potential early call-up during the season.
Next: How Hyman and Podkolzin’s Returns Could Shake Up the Oilers’ Forward Lines
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman
What does Jake Walman's day-to-day status mean for the Oilers? Find out how his...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
Stay updated with the latest NHL weekend rumors, including discussions around Connor McDavid, Carter...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Discover the creative ideas teams propose to acquire Connor McDavid and how they might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Teams Will Try to Convince Fleury to Not Retire
Explore the excitement surrounding Fleury's retirement. Is a comeback in the works after his...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns
Noah Dobson has generated excitement and concern with his play in Montreal. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 4 days ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...