Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman
What does Jake Walman’s day-to-day status mean for the Oilers? Find out how his absence affects the upcoming game.
The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice Saturday with their full slate of stars, but one notable absence slightly overshadowed the practice: defenseman Jake Walman.
Just a day earlier, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Walman was “currently unavailable,” and his absence from practice suggests the issue is significant enough to keep him off the ice as the rest of the starters skate in line rushes that look a lot like what might open the season. Knoblauch categorized him as “day to day,” leaving Walman’s status for Sunday’s matchup with the Vancouver Canucks uncertain.
Walman is expected to play a key role on Edmonton’s blue line this season, but he was unable to skate alongside his likely partner for the season Darnell Nurse in Friday’s matchup versus the Jets. There is no reason to be concerned yet, but if he remains off the ice for any amount of time or misses Sunday’s action, this could be a concerning development as the team approaches opening night.
In his place, the Oilers rolled with defensive pairs that looked close to regular-season form. Mattias Ekholm skated alongside Evan Bouchard, while Darnell Nurse paired with Troy Stecher. Brett Kulak lined up with Ty Emberson.
Other Notes From Practice
Up front, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Trent Frederic were reunited on the top line, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centered Ike Howard and Andrew Mangiapane. Adam Henrique shifted to the wing on a unit with David Tomasek and Matt Savoie, with depth lines featuring Mattias Janmark, Curtis Lazar, Kasperi Kapanen, and Noah Philp.
Next: NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 seconds ago
Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman
What does Jake Walman's day-to-day status mean for the Oilers? Find out how his...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 hours ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
Stay updated with the latest NHL weekend rumors, including discussions around Connor McDavid, Carter...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Discover the creative ideas teams propose to acquire Connor McDavid and how they might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Insider Says Teams Will Try to Convince Fleury to Not Retire
Explore the excitement surrounding Fleury's retirement. Is a comeback in the works after his...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns
Noah Dobson has generated excitement and concern with his play in Montreal. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...