Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice Saturday with their full slate of stars, but one notable absence slightly overshadowed the practice: defenseman Jake Walman.

Just a day earlier, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Walman was “currently unavailable,” and his absence from practice suggests the issue is significant enough to keep him off the ice as the rest of the starters skate in line rushes that look a lot like what might open the season. Knoblauch categorized him as “day to day,” leaving Walman’s status for Sunday’s matchup with the Vancouver Canucks uncertain.

Jake Walman could be dealing with small injury for the Oilers

Walman is expected to play a key role on Edmonton’s blue line this season, but he was unable to skate alongside his likely partner for the season Darnell Nurse in Friday’s matchup versus the Jets. There is no reason to be concerned yet, but if he remains off the ice for any amount of time or misses Sunday’s action, this could be a concerning development as the team approaches opening night.

In his place, the Oilers rolled with defensive pairs that looked close to regular-season form. Mattias Ekholm skated alongside Evan Bouchard, while Darnell Nurse paired with Troy Stecher. Brett Kulak lined up with Ty Emberson.

Other Notes From Practice

Up front, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Trent Frederic were reunited on the top line, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centered Ike Howard and Andrew Mangiapane. Adam Henrique shifted to the wing on a unit with David Tomasek and Matt Savoie, with depth lines featuring Mattias Janmark, Curtis Lazar, Kasperi Kapanen, and Noah Philp.

