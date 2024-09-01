Holloway Calls Out Oilers for All But Forcing Him Into Offer Sheet

In a recent interview with Andy Strickland, Dylan Holloway, the new St. Louis Blues forward, opened up about his decision to sign an offer sheet with the team. Holloway expressed his frustration with the Edmonton Oilers, suggesting that the team’s lack of negotiation left him with little choice but to accept the Blues’ offer.
Holloway explained:
“We knew about the offer sheet before we even had any negotiations with Edmonton, which was kind of weird. We were trying to get a deal done, and I didn’t think we were asking for anything crazy at all. If anything, we were very upfront with Edmonton the whole time, even about the offer sheet, explaining to them this is an option for us, ‘Hey, can we get a deal?’”
Feeling that Edmonton’s approach was unusual, Holloway ultimately decided to sign the offer sheet. He shared that his conversations with Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong made him feel good he was making the right decision. Armstrong laid out the Blues’ future plans, which got Holloway excited about joining a team with a clear vision.
Holloway Was Surprised By the Oilers’ Decision
Holloway acknowledged that his decision might not sit well with Oilers fans. “I felt like Oilers fans wanted my head and probably still do…,” he admitted. Despite the potential backlash, Holloway wasn’t looking to leave Edmonton and did what he could to stay. It doesn’t seem like he was even presented with a low-ball offer he could consider, although recent reports indicate Edmonton did propose a figure.
Holloway is confident that he has found a good fit with the Blues, a team he believes has a promising future. He’s excited to get started and get to know a good group of guys. Some would say that time will tell if he made the right choice, but the way Holloway explains the process, he didn’t have much of a choice at all.
Gord Bennett
September 1, 2024 at 12:06 pm
Don’t think it works like that.
Saying to your Fiancee you know there is this other girl – and you Fiancee says “why not take here for a spin but don’t come back”
That would be on you, Not your Fiancee
Drockz50
September 1, 2024 at 12:38 pm
If wanted to win then he still be here but no he wanted the money more. And can understand why Edmonton didn’t match it. No offense he’s not really worth that type of money yet if stayed in Edmonton then his value would’ve went up. But i believe in karma and it will happen to St Louis management.