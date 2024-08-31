Oilers’ Bouchard and Ekholm Rank Among NHL’s Top Defensemen

Edmonton Oilers defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm make the cut and are ranked in NHL networks ‘Top 20 Defensemen Right Now’. Widely regarded as one of the best defensive pairings in the league, both Bouchard and Ekholm had career years last season. Despite the Oilers’ defense being heavily scrutinized, these two players have earned a spot in the Top 20. How do their defensive skills measure up against the rest of the league?

After being drafted 10th overall in 2018, Bouchard joined the Oilers as a full-time defenseman in the 2021-22 season. In that season, he recorded 43 points. Taking a huge step forward — something that was hinted at by his playoff performance in 2023 — Bouchard almost doubled that last season, recording 82 points. Bouchard was able to reach career highs in every offensive category. He continued his regular season dominance into the postseason, where he broke the record for most assists in a single postseason with 26.

Evan Bouchard Mattias Ekholm Oilers

NHL network attributes his career regular season and historical postseason to his 9th-place ranking. However, for some, this 9th place ranking doesn’t properly reflect the talents of Bouchard. Notably, Bouchard had the fifth most Norris Trophy votes last season, a trophy given to the best defenseman.

Where is Mattias Ekholm Ranked?

As for Bouchard’s defensive partner, Ekholm, he ranks lower with a 16th place ranking. The 31-year-old recorded a career year last season, logging 45 points. Ekholm logged the third-best +/- in the league with a +44. The NHL Network credits Ekholm’s ranking to his ability to limit shot attempts against. The Oilers were able to control 60% of shot attempts while he was on the ice, the 9th highest percentage in the league.

Since joining the organization in 2023, Ekholm has developed into a mentor. Many attribute Bouchard’s success to Ekholm’s guidance and calming presence. This makes him an incredibly valuable asset. Additionally, the Bouchard-Ekholm pairing recorded the most amount of high-danger chances for any other defensive pairing with 313.

Bouchard and Ekholm have emerged as standout performers on the blue line. When paired together, they create something special. Both players aim to maintain their defensive excellence in the 2024-2025 season. Will Bouchard finally become a frontrunner for the Norris Trophy? And can Ekholm keep up his consistently strong play? Only time will tell.

