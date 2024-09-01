Saad to the Maple Leafs? What Would Berube Say?

The Toronto Maple Leafs constantly seek ways to improve their roster, and a recent trade proposal has sparked some interesting discussions. PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool allows fans to create hypothetical trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Brandon Saad from the St. Louis Blues.

What makes this trade particularly intriguing is that Toronto’s new head coach, Craig Berube, knows Saad well, having coached him during his time with the Blues. The big question is, would Berube want Saad back on his team now that he’s leading the Maple Leafs?

Who Is Brandon Saad?

Saad, a seasoned left winger born in Pittsburgh, PA, has carved out an impressive NHL career since being drafted 43rd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds, Saad has been a reliable offensive contributor, consistently scoring around 20 goals per season.

Over his 863 NHL games, he’s racked up 253 goals and 246 assists, totaling 499 points. Saad is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. His best season came in 2015-16 with the Columbus Blue Jackets when he scored a career-high 31 goals. Last season, he added 26 goals and 16 assists for 42 points in 82 games with the Blues.

The Proposed Maple Leafs & Blues Trade

In this proposed deal, the Maple Leafs would send David Kämpf and a 2026 first-round pick to St. Louis in exchange for Saad. This trade could provide the Maple Leafs with the reliable secondary scoring they need, particularly on the left wing, a position they’ve been actively trying to bolster.

The Upsides for the Maple Leafs

Saad could be the ideal addition if the Maple Leafs want reliable secondary scoring. At 31 years old, he brings a wealth of NHL experience and a track record of consistent goal-scoring. He regularly puts up around 20 goals per season, regardless of the team he’s playing for. With two years remaining on his contract, he could offer the Maple Leafs valuable depth and offensive production, especially during a playoff run.

Should the Maple Leafs consider a Brandon Saad trade?

Another significant upside is Saad’s playoff experience and leadership. With two Stanley Cup rings, he knows what it takes to win, which could be valuable for a Maple Leafs team with a championship goal. Saad’s presence could also boost Toronto’s top-six forward group, solidifying the left-wing position.

The Downsides for the Maple Leafs

However, there are some potential downsides to this trade. Saad is in the fourth year of a five-year, $22.5 million contract, which carries a cap hit that could strain the Maple Leafs’ already tight salary cap situation. Parting with a first-round pick and a dependable bottom-six defensive-minded player like David Kämpf is also a significant cost.

There’s also the matter of opportunity cost. The Maple Leafs have younger players waiting for their chance to step up, and bringing in a veteran like Saad could limit those opportunities. This decision requires weighing the short-term boost against the long-term development of the team’s younger talent.

What Would Coach Berube Think?

Given his familiarity with Saad, Coach Craig Berube’s perspective would be crucial in deciding whether to pull the trigger on this trade. Berube knows what Saad brings to the table—his work ethic, consistency, and ability to perform in the postseason. But Berube would also be aware of the challenges, such as how Saad might fit into the current roster and whether his salary could hinder other potential moves.

Ultimately, Saad could fill an important role and provide the team with a veteran presence. That said, making this trade would require careful consideration of the team’s long-term cap situation and whether Saad’s contribution would outweigh the assets given up. With training camp approaching and GM Brad Treliving hinting at more moves, it will be interesting to see if Toronto pulls the trigger on a deal like this to bolster its roster.

Would Coach Berube give this trade his blessing? That would be the key to a trade like this.

