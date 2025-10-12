GM Reflects on McDavid Scare: “Thankfully, It Never Got That Far”

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman opened up on Saturday night about how Connor McDavid’s two-year, $12.5 million extension came together — and by his own admission, it was hardly a traditional negotiation.

“I just wanted to get to the finish line,” Bowman said in an interview with Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk. He described the moment McDavid proposed the surprisingly modest deal as unexpected. “That wasn’t what we were expecting — everyone thought it would be a lot more. But it shows what Connor’s all about.”

Bowman revealed that discussions with McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, rarely centered on salary or term. “It wasn’t a negotiation at all,” he said. “The conversations were about how we’re going to remain a good team — not just this year, but every year. He’s really excited about this group.”

McDavid, who could have commanded one of the richest deals in NHL history, instead prioritized the Oilers’ ability to stay competitive. “He’s not playing for money,” Bowman added. He added that every player makes a lot of money and no one is thinking about their contract when they’re competing for the Stanley Cup. McDavid just wanted to know he was going to get several shots at it.

The decision has been hailed across the league as one of the greatest hometown discounts in professional sports. When it was mentioned that McDavid essentially signed the Oilers to a “bridge contract” — two years to prove they can deliver a Stanley Cup, Bowman was asked about McDavid’s comments that he left the option on the table to play out his contract and leave at the end of the season.

McDavid reaches another milestone

“I think that’s fair,” Bowman said of the two-year (really three) window McDavid has given the Oilers. “When I came here, my expectation was to win. We’re not building for five years down the road — the challenge is now. And I love that challenge.” In regards to McDavid being prepared to leave, he responded:

“Thankfully, it never got that far. But, no, I had a good feeling the whole time. I mean, he was always very engaged about our team right now, and I think he was publicly saying he really likes where we’re headed and is optimistic for this year. I mean, obviously, we’ve had a good two seasons; it’s not like we’ve been struggling the last couple years, but to get over that final hurdle that has been a challenge, and hopefully this is our year.”

McDavid considered his options carefully. He decided that Edmonton offered the best odds to win and he was willing to take a whole lot less than he could have earned elsewhere to get three more cracks at the NHL’s ultimate prize.

Next: Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation

