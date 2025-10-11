Edmonton Oilers
Jack Roslovic’s Oilers Deal Comes With an Unusual Guarantee
Learn about Jack Roslovic’s contract with the Oilers. A one-year deal that presents unique opportunities for the player and team.
The Edmonton Oilers’ latest signing, forward Jack Roslovic, has drawn attention not just for its affordability, but because it came late in the offseason, after several teams passed him by and he was forced to skate on his own until after the season began. He talked about his coming to Edmonton being all about opportunity, and that’s what a wrinkle in his contract essentially guarantees.
The 28-year-old inked a one-year, $1.5 million deal earlier this week — a short-term agreement designed to bolster Edmonton’s depth. On the surface, it’s a win for the Oilers, who get a versatile and experienced player who scored 22 goals at a cheap price. However, Roslovic’s contract includes a full no-move clause until November.
Once that date arrives, the contract becomes a partial no-trade, allowing Roslovic to submit a four-team trade list.
The real wrinkle is in the waiver component of the deal. Roslovic cannot be traded, sent to minors, or waived without player approval.
Essentially, unless the Oilers are prepared to keep him in the press box, he has every chance over the next three weeks to earn his spot in the lineup, surpassing players who could be sent down and potentially lost to other teams.
The Oilers Will Have To Demote Someone
When this roster is fully healthy, they have too many players. The Oilers will have to waive a forward to get down to the right amount of contracts, and if that happens before November 1, it can’t be Roslovic. That means either moving a waiver-exempt player down and bringing them back up in November, or placing someone who has to clear waivers on the waiver wire.
This might not be an issue, as the Oilers are hoping this deal with Roslovic works out. Kris Knoblauch said they didn’t see him as a short-term solution for the team, hoping he has the ability to play both centre and right wing, which would give Edmonton added flexibility.
Reports from multiple insiders suggest Roslovic had larger offers elsewhere but chose Edmonton for the opportunity to contribute to a contender. Perhaps he was willing to take less here because of the unique opportunity he’s going to get over the next few weeks. Needless to say, he should be motivated to ensure this clause in his contract is something he’ll never have to worry about.
Next: Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 hours ago
Sabres’ Josh Norris Suffers Injury Setback: Will Miss Signficant Time
The Josh Norris injury will keep him sidelined for a significant time. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”
Find out why the Makar extension Avalanche is poised to create major changes in...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover...