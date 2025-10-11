Jack Roslovic’s Oilers Deal Comes With an Unusual Guarantee

The Edmonton Oilers’ latest signing, forward Jack Roslovic, has drawn attention not just for its affordability, but because it came late in the offseason, after several teams passed him by and he was forced to skate on his own until after the season began. He talked about his coming to Edmonton being all about opportunity, and that’s what a wrinkle in his contract essentially guarantees.

The 28-year-old inked a one-year, $1.5 million deal earlier this week — a short-term agreement designed to bolster Edmonton’s depth. On the surface, it’s a win for the Oilers, who get a versatile and experienced player who scored 22 goals at a cheap price. However, Roslovic’s contract includes a full no-move clause until November.

Once that date arrives, the contract becomes a partial no-trade, allowing Roslovic to submit a four-team trade list.

The real wrinkle is in the waiver component of the deal. Roslovic cannot be traded, sent to minors, or waived without player approval.

Essentially, unless the Oilers are prepared to keep him in the press box, he has every chance over the next three weeks to earn his spot in the lineup, surpassing players who could be sent down and potentially lost to other teams.

The Oilers Will Have To Demote Someone

When this roster is fully healthy, they have too many players. The Oilers will have to waive a forward to get down to the right amount of contracts, and if that happens before November 1, it can’t be Roslovic. That means either moving a waiver-exempt player down and bringing them back up in November, or placing someone who has to clear waivers on the waiver wire.

Jack Roslovic Oilers practice

This might not be an issue, as the Oilers are hoping this deal with Roslovic works out. Kris Knoblauch said they didn’t see him as a short-term solution for the team, hoping he has the ability to play both centre and right wing, which would give Edmonton added flexibility.

Reports from multiple insiders suggest Roslovic had larger offers elsewhere but chose Edmonton for the opportunity to contribute to a contender. Perhaps he was willing to take less here because of the unique opportunity he’s going to get over the next few weeks. Needless to say, he should be motivated to ensure this clause in his contract is something he’ll never have to worry about.

