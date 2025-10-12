Edmonton Oilers
Oilers and GM Has Bad News for the Stuart Skinner Haters
Stan Bowman’s comments on Stuart Skinner highlight his support for the Oilers’ goaltender despite recent challenges.
Calvin Pickard picked up a big win for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, proving once again that the team tends to play well in front of their backup netminder. However, for Edmonton Oilers fans hoping Pickard becomes the starter or the organization moves on from Stuart Skinner, Stan Bowman’s latest comments may be disappointing.
Speaking on After Hours following the Oilers’ 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the general manager stood firmly behind goaltender Stuart Skinner — even after another shaky moment earlier in the week.
The timing of Bowman’s comments were significant. Pickard had just delivered a steady performance in Saturday’s win, while Skinner’s misread in the season opener against Calgary led directly to a game-tying goal and an eventual shootout loss. As such, Bowman argued that recency bias was likely clouding some fans’ perspective on the two netminders.
Bowman defended Skinner’s play, suggesting the criticism has gone too far. “There’s a lot of attention on Stuart in particular,” Bowman said. “He made a bad play, sure, but the first two goals — nobody’s stopping those. They were kind of fluke plays.”
He even pointed out, somewhat ironically, that “nobody got a shot past our goalie that night,” noting that both early goals came off deflections or high sticks and that the game-winner was the result of a miscommunication with Evan Bouchard.
Bowman also compared Skinner’s error to a similar mistake Pickard made during preseason, one that didn’t spark the same uproar. “It happens to every goalie a couple times a year,” he said.
Don’t Expect the Oilers to Bail on Skinner Anytime Soon
While TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted in a recent segment on Oilers Now that Bowman won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a trade to get a different goalie for the playoffs, the GM’s message was clear — Edmonton isn’t panicking about its goaltending. “We’ve played two good games so far,” Bowman said. “If we keep playing like that, we’ll be okay.”
For Oilers fans tired of waiting for consistency in the net, “okay” may not be enough. But for now, it seems Bowman’s patience with Skinner isn’t running out anytime soon.
Next: GM Reflects on McDavid Scare: “Thankfully, It Never Got That Far”
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 seconds ago
Oilers and GM Has Bad News for the Stuart Skinner Haters
Stan Bowman's comments on Stuart Skinner highlight his support for the Oilers' goaltender despite...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres’ Josh Norris Suffers Injury Setback: Will Miss Signficant Time
The Josh Norris injury will keep him sidelined for a significant time. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”
Find out why the Makar extension Avalanche is poised to create major changes in...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...