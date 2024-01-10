Sharks’ Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture Address Trade Rumors

In a recent interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, San Jose Sharks veterans Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture provided insights into their current situations. Both addressed trade rumors and injury comebacks as the March 8 trade deadline approaches. The Sharks, expected to be sellers, could theoretically look at trading both players for picks and prospects.

Tomas Hertl, 30, who holds a full no-move clause and is in the second season of an eight-year deal with an $8.13 million cap hit, acknowledged the challenges the team is facing. Despite the struggles, Hertl remains focused on the present, emphasizing his commitment to helping younger players in the locker room. He noted, “I try not to think about it. I just try to do my best here, and maybe after the season, we’ll see what happens.” He’s aware that he’s likely going to have to make a decision and have a serious conversation with the organization.

Logan Couture, who has been sidelined since injuring himself before the start of the season, spoke about the uncertainty of his recovery timeline. The 34-year-old, with a modified no-trade clause listing three teams he could be traded to, emphasized that the trade deadline is currently not a priority for him. Couture, with three seasons left on his deal at an $8 million cap hit, acknowledged the support from Sharks GM Mike Grier, highlighting the open communication about the franchise’s direction.

As Couture inches closer to a return, the focus remains on his comeback to the lineup rather than trade rumors. The forward acknowledged the potential impact of his leadership and experience, especially with the salary cap expected to increase in the summer.

What Are the Odds Either of Couture or Hertl Are Traded?

While trade rumors surround both players, it is evident that their primary focus is on their respective comebacks and contributing to the Sharks’ success. Both are prepared to work with the team, even though the club isn’t competitive.

All that said, as the season rolls along, both sides might come to the realization that better opportunities exist if they part ways. While Hertl and Couture are professionals and make it clear that their commitment is to the team, helping San Jose out during a rebuild is something professionals also do from time to time.

