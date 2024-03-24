What is the Future of These Four Predators’ Pending Free Agents?

With the season coming to a close next month, the Nashville Predators organization will have to decide who is to stay and go this offseason. The team has a handful of UFAs and RFAs waiting to be extended this off-season. A team that has played beyond what many might have expected this season, do they run it back with some of the same players? Should they let others go and try to acquire bigger names? Here are four of the top pending free agents Barry Trotz will have to decide on this offseason and the possible compromises.

Jason Zucker Could Fix His Game in a Yellow Jersey

Former Arizona Coyotes’ winger Jason Zucker currently has 27 points in 57 games putting him on pace for 39 points in 82 games. Under his current contract, he is being paid $5.3 million. That is roughly $196k per point tallied.

Nashville Predators Jason Zucker

Zucker scored 48 points in 78 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Now older and having gone through an off-year for the forward, he should come in at a fraction of the cost of his current $5.3 million contract. It is estimated that Zucker would be around a $3 million per season range. Considering his age of 32, it would be advisable that Trotz keep his contract length under three years to prevent another Kyle Turris incident.

Predators’ Depth Scoring Could Increase with Anthony Beauvillier

While Anthony Beauvillier may only have 15 points in his 51 games played, he makes up for it with his speed and puck skills. He is being paid $4.15 million as a third-line winger, paired with center Tommy Novak and left winger Mark Jankowski.

In his time as a Predator, he has registered a lone assist, coming from an 8-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks. Like Zucker, his point totals have slowed this season; however, he has been known to score in large amounts. Beauvillier tallied 21 goals in his sophomore year on his draft team the New York Islanders.

When looking at his past performance from just over five years ago, it is possible that Beauvillier could regain himself and put up similar numbers. As a result, it may be reasonable to give the winger a fair amount for just below $3.5 million on a short, two-year deal.

Tyson Barrie’s Future Over with the Predators?

Realistically, former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie should not return to the Predators. He has received little ice time for the contract he is currently on, a $4.5 million deal. Keeping this in mind, Barrie would likely find his money elsewhere, as he has already been a massive name on the Predator’s trade block ever since he was granted trade permission.

Tyson Barrie trade rumors

Looking at his offensive caliber as a defenseman, he provides great playmaking on the blue line, setting up plays on the powerplay. He tallied 31 assists on the powerplay last season, 28 of those being on the Oilers. This season he has put up only 14 points in 38 games played, five of them being on the powerplay.

Considering the low ice time he is being given in Nashville, it is reasonable for his contract to still be around his current one. A contract such as a four-by-four (four million per year for four years) would be a reasonable contract for Barrie.

Lineup Competition Can Push Alexandre Carrier Out of the Equation

Like Barrie, it is possible that right-handed defenseman Alexandre Carrier would be left to walk into free agency this summer. Carrier has found it a challenge to compete with fellow right-handed defenseman Dante Fabbro and Luke Schenn for top-end minutes on the ice.

Carrier, who is also known for his offense, is on an eight-game pointless streak. He has only put up 19 points in 65 games this season and when looking at last season, it wasn’t any better, only tallying nine points in 43 games.

While an argument can be made about his rookie season in which he tallied 30 points in 77 games, this was likely a fluke. Considering he would play third-defensive pair minutes, his contract would have to drop in numbers. A good contract for his skill is around the $1.5 million mark with a two or three-year deal working out the best.

Next: Draisaitl Extension With Oilers Could Hit Snag Says Insider