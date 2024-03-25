Oilers’ Zach Hyman Nets 50th of the Season with Hyman-Like Goal

Zach Hyman has scored 50 goals in a single season for the first time in his NHL career. He achieved the milestone on Sunday evening as the Edmonton Oilers took on the Ottawa Senators. It was a Hyman-like goal, deflecting a shot home while the Oilers were on the power play. He has joined Auston Matthews as the second player to reach the 50-goal mark this season.

Hyman was looking to pot his 50th in Toronto on Saturday, but he’ll happily settle for doing so one game and less than 24 hours later. Hyman is one of the most consistently hard-working players on the team, and his success is a product of his determination in the face of many who believed he would never reach this kind of offensive production. “I was never the best player on my team (as a kid) and nobody thought I was going to continue progress. Just continue to hit little milestones and continue to work really hard and just believe in yourself,” Hyman said.

Hyman Gave Great Advice After Scoring His 50th Goal of the Season

When asked about the goal during the second intermission, it was fitting the way he scored. It was a play the run on the regular and that all five Oilers touched the puck on the play was a cool moment. “I didn’t set out or score 50 goals,” he noted. Noting that the goal started to look more achievable, “It’s a special group to be a part of.” He said that never giving up and always trying to improve is the key to his success. “Do good things every day, good things will happen.” He said he hopes it’s a good lesson for all kids out there who aren’t the best but can see that working hard has its rewards.

Zach Hyman scores 50 goals Oilers season

He is the 3rd oldest player in NHL history to record his first career 50-goal season. Only Johnny Bucyk and Joe Mullen were older.

Next: Oilers’ Coach Kris Knoblauch Has Specific Role for Adam Henrique