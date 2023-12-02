Predators Give Tyson Barrie Permission to Seek a Trade

According to Elliotte Friedman: “There is word today the Nashville Predators have given Tyson Barrie permission to talk to other teams.” He adds, “Barrie is expected to be a scratch vs the Rangers and is a UFA after this season. This allows team and player to see if there is a better fit elsewhere.” If Barrie is seeking a trade, are there teams that have interest in an experienced power play quarterback?

One would think so.

Tyson Barrie Nashville Predators trade

The Predators traded for Barrie last season in the Mattias Ekholm deal with the Edmonton Oilers. He hasn’t had the impact in Nashville that he did in Edmonton. Nothing against the Predators, Barrie didn’t want to leave the Oilers. The transition has been a bit rough.

He’s got nine assists this season and no goals. He had 12 points in 24 games for the Predators last year before the team finished the regular season and failed to make the playoffs. Barrie was looking forward to competing with Edmonton, having been a part of what the Oilers had built to become competitive. The traded shocked Barrie. GM Ken Holland told him the Oilers were trying to acquire Erik Karlsson. If successful, Barrie might have been on the move. When that trade didn’t happen, Barrie thought he was safe. As one would imagine, he wasn’t pleased.

Could a return to the Oilers be in the cards? Probably not. He’s too expensive and the Oilers don’t have room to add a player with salary. That is, unless Nashville is willing to take back Jack Campbell, which seems like an incredible long shot at best.

Barrie Not Staying With Predators, a Trade Makes Sense

Considering the Predators are likely going to move on and Barrie would probably prefer to play on a contender, a trade makes sense. He’s a possible power play quarterback for a team and at $4.5 million, he’s expensive, but not overly for a team that has cap space. So too, because the Predators have the second-most cap space to play with, they can afford to take a player back in any deal.

