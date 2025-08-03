Leafs’ Nick Robertson Linked to 2 Teams In New Trade Talks

Despite signing a new deal and avoiding an arbitration hearing, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson continues to be the subject of trade speculation. The latest comes from Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, where he’s got Robertson linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

According to Friedman, Robertson’s situation “probably doesn’t go away for a while.”

Could Robertson Go to the Penguins?

Friedman first discussed the Robertson to Pittsburgh connection, pointing to the obvious link with Penguins President Kyle Dubas. It would make sense that Dubas might be keeping an eye on what happens with Robertson in Toronto. While he avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $1.825 million deal, he’s not out of the woods yet when it comes to a trade. Friedman reports that the Leafs need to move someone as they have a surplus of forwards and are still dealing with a tight salary cap situation.

“He’s a guy people are watching closely,” Friedman said. “There’s interest. It just depends on fit and what Toronto is looking for in return.”

What About Robertson to the Blue Jackets?

Meanwhile, Columbus fans are wondering whether a one-for-one deal involving Yegor Chinakhov and Robertson could make sense. Friedman says he’s heard and understands the connection, but suggested the Maple Leafs may need to offer more. He doesn’t believe a one-for-one moves the needle for Columbus.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk

Chinakhov has requested a trade, but the Blue Jackets know what he is: a skilled 23-year-old winger who can score. He posted seven goals in 30 games last season and has shown flashes of top-six upside.

While nothing is imminent, Toronto GM Brad Treliving is believed to be exploring more trade options and Friedman said his sources think there is at least one more move coming before the puck drops to open the 2025-26 season.

Interestingly, the Leafs have still been linked to unsigned free agent Jack Roslovic—another player Friedman noted as being on multiple teams’ radar. At least five or six teams remain in conversation with the forward and his agent.

Ultimately, whether it’s Pittsburgh, Columbus, the trade chatter surrounding Nick Robertson is unlikely to simmer down anytime soon. The Leafs are still tweaking their roster, and a now-signed Robertson could be a key piece in whatever move they have coming.

