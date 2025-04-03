Frederic to Debut on Road Trip, Oilers Already Eyeing Extension?

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t even seen Trent Frederic suit up for them yet, but there’s already plenty of speculation that the team is thinking about a long-term deal for the rugged forward. As head coach Kris Knoblauch confirms that Frederic is likely going to be the first injured Oiler to dress on the road trip, there is talk about the moves the Oilers made on Wednesday and their forward group for next season. Frederic isn’t signed to be part of that group yet, but are the Oilers prepared to change that?

Acquired at the trade deadline in a significant move, Frederic is set to make his Oilers debut during the current road trip, and his impact could dictate just how aggressive Edmonton is in retaining him beyond this season.

The Oilers gave up notable assets to bring Frederic in at the trade deadline. Some of those assets were used to get his cap hit down for this season, but the hope is that he’s more than just a rental. Not only has he proven he can score, but his mix of physicality and versatility fills a key role for a team looking to add grit to a plethora of skill.

Zach Hyman, who helped the Oilers grind out a gutsy 3-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday, is already excited about what Frederic will bring. “He’s a big body, physical, brings that edge, can score… He can play anywhere in the lineup,” Hyman said. “He’s a bigger, heavier guy who’s not afraid to be physical, not afraid to fight.”

Frederic Opportunity: The Oilers Are Going to Need Forwards

If there’s a silver lining regarding Frederic’s lack of playing time, it’s that he’ll have less time to run up his numbers and make himself more expensive as a free agent. His 20-goal season already puts him in an interesting spot, but his injury could mean he’s got something to prove. He might be open to showing his stuff with the Oilers, especially since they’ll have opportunities to shine.

Trent Frederic set to make Oilers debut on the road trip

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Viktor Arvidsson, Viasly Podkolzin, Adam Henrique, and Mattias Janmark will all be back next season. Evander Kane is signed, but it’s not clear how much his injury will affect his future. Beyond that, there are spots available. Frederic could fill one. After him, it’s names like Matthew Savoie and the recently signed David Tomasek.

The Oilers will have the financial flexibility to extend Frederic—if the price is right. Reports suggest Frederic may seek a long-term contract in line with a consistent 20-25 goal scorer, but given that he’s only hit that mark once, negotiations may not be all that difficult.

For now, Frederic is focused on getting back to full health and contributing on the ice. He acknowledged that contract talks were on his mind earlier in the season, but he is trying to block out the noise. “I don’t really want to know anything,” he said about his future beyond this season.

Daily Faceoff is predicting that Frederic will be worth about $4.1 million per season on a four-year extension.

