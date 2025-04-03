New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair Being Given Time Off by Islanders
After being called out by his coach, Anthony Duclair is taking some time away from the New York Islanders organization.
Following a public lashing by head coach Patrick Roy, the New York Islanders are reportedly giving forward Anthony Duclair some time away from the team. Stefen Rosner reported on Thursday, “Patrick Roy says that he and Anthony Duclair had a long conversation this morning, a positive one. Duclair told Roy that he needed some time off to reflect, and Roy agreed to that. Isles will give him all the time he needs.”
This news comes a couple of days after Roy described Duclair’s play as “godawful” and said he was “lucky to be in the lineup.” It was seen by many as a step too far for a coach to lay into a player to that degree publicly, even if the consensus was that Duclair had not played well.
Some are wondering if this is the end of Duclair’s run with the team. He’s got time remaining on his contract — a $3.5 million per season deal that runs until 2028. At the same time, things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for Duclair, and the last person to take some time away from their team this season was J.T. Miller in Vancouver. He was ultimately traded to the New York Rangers.
Duclair has only seven goals and 11 points in 44 games this season. The fact that the Islanders are giving Duclair time during a playoff chase speaks to how little they believe he can make a difference in games that matter. The Islanders aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but they’ve lost several games in a row.
Is There Something Else to This?
Anthony LaRocco of The Hockey News wrote, “Wouldn’t read into Anthony Duclair’s absence at #Isles practice following Roy’s comments regarding his performance on Tuesday as anything other then they are finally shutting him down as his groin still isn’t right from the injury he suffered in October.”
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Blues, Maple Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 23 minutes ago
Dubas and Penguins Poised for Aggressive Offseason Moves
Expect Kyle Dubas to be active this offseason as the Pittsburgh Penguins are loaded...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Blues, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr. 2: The Oilers signed two players for next season,...
-
Featured/ 16 hours ago
Are the Blues for Real?: 10-Game Winning Streak No Joke
The St. Louis Blues are on a 10-game winning streak, but is this a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Sign 24-25 SHL Scoring Leader David Tomasek to 1-Yr Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2024-25 Swedish Hockey League scoring leader David Tomasek to...
-
New York Islanders/ 1 day ago
Patrick Roy Destroys Duclair After Another Islanders’ Loss
New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy called out Anthony Duclair after another loss...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Taking a Deeper Dive into the Lightning’s Top Powerplay Unit
The Tampa Bay Lightning's power play is nearly unstoppable. Explore why they may have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
3 Takeaways: Oilers’ Gutsy 3-2 Win Over Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a solid road win against the Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Flyers, Capitals
NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr.1: McDavid on the ice for the Oilers, Ovechkin scored...
-
NHL/ 2 days ago
NHL Board Approves $11 Billion Canadian TV Deal with Rogers
The NHL has secured a record-breaking $11 billion CAD TV deal with Rogers Communications,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Key Oilers Players Hit the Ice in Vegas, Signaling Returns Near
The Edmonton Oilers had some surprising faces on the ice for Tuesday's skate, including...