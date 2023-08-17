Fraser Minten Is Becoming a Key Maple Leafs Prospect

The Toronto Maple Leafs are proving that you don’t have to pick in the first round to find a diamond in the rough. It would seem the organization found a rising star in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in the second round (38th overall). That player is Fraser Minten.

Minten is a 19-year-old, 6-foot-2, 192-pound center who’s been playing the past three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers. He’s beginning to rise up the team’s prospect depth chart. In this blog, I’ll share some of his history as he’s progressed through his hockey career thus far.

Minten Has Benefited with His Ties to the Kamloops Blazers

Minten’s development story ties closely with his three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Each passing season, he’s gotten better and better, stronger and stronger – both as a player and in his physical maturation.

With the 38th overall pick, the Toronto Maple Leafs select Fraser Minten.#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/3FSBQfMyQY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 8, 2022

With the Blazers, he’s not only honed his skills but also has shown consistent improvement in both his all-round play and his scoring prowess.

Minten’s Scoring Has Been Rising

During his three seasons in Kamloops, Minten’s offensive output has grown each season. During the 2020-21 season, he registered four goals and 14 assists (18 points) in just 20 games. But that was only a glimpse of his potential.

The following season, Minten elevated his game further. That season, he scored an impressive 20 goals and added 35 assists (for 55 points) in 67 regular-season games. He didn’t quit when the postseason came. His performance into the playoffs? He scored six goals and added 10 assists (for 16 points) in 17 playoff games.

All that said, last season was his standout. Minten scored 31 goals and added 36 assists (67 points) in 57 regular-season games. He became a point-a-game player with some room to spare.

Minten Is a Multifaceted Player

Minten’s growth on the ice goes far past his numbers on the scoresheet. His growing physical stature and strength give him an edge in puck battles on the ice. He’s becoming a presence both offensively and defensively.

As the numbers indicate, he’s also scoring more. Although his shot might not be the most powerful, his quick release and precision make him a constant threat to put the puck past the goalie. Minten is a well-rounded player, who is becoming more recognized for his smooth skating style.

He’s also committed to playing a 200-foot game, showcasing his reliability at both ends of the rink.

Watch for Minten to Step Up the Game This Season

As Minten continues to evolve and grow as a player, his goals include enhancing his tenacity and assertiveness in different facets of the game. If he can develop these qualities (and why wouldn’t he be able to do that?), he’ll be able to elevate his game even more.

Minten Has a Bright Future Ahead

Although Minten was chosen deep in the second round, his trajectory is marked by tons of potential. Given his development thus far, he’s projected to become a middle-six NHL center. His blend of physical attributes fit the Maple Leafs’ plans for promoting his successful transition from junior hockey to the NHL stage.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Fraser Minten to a three-year, entry-level contract. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 13, 2022

What’s Minten’s Next Step?

During the upcoming Maple Leafs training camp, fans will get a chance to witness Minten’s progress as he takes on more experienced players. We’ll get a sense of how close he might be to prime-time NHL hockey. We might also learn more about how ready he might be for stepping forward in the Maple Leafs’ strategies and plans for integrating him into the big club’s lineup.

Watching Minten’s journey should give fans and the hockey community one more thing to be excited about in regard to the Maple Leafs.

