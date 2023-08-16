Maple Leafs Martin Jones Signing: Implications for Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs surprised a lot of their fans with their recent signing of veteran goaltender Martin Jones. In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, hockey analysts and Maple Leafs writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discussed the significance of the Jones signing and what it could potentially mean for the rising star in the Leafs’ goaltending arsenal, Joseph Woll.
Is Woll’s Future in Jeopardy?
The focus of the discussion revolved around Woll. While he’s had a small sample size, he’s looked promising – especially for a young goalie in his first few times facing NHL talent. He’s been rising up the Maple Leafs’ goaltending pipeline.
The question arose in the discussion: “Does the Jones signing cast a shadow of uncertainty over Woll’s role?”
Parsons’ perspective was reassuring for those fans of Woll as a young talent. He believes the signing isn’t an indicator of any doubt in Woll’s abilities. Rather, he believes it was a strategic move to bolster the team’s options in the net. It was a move the team would have made regardless of Woll being there or not.
Related: Maple Leafs Rodion Amirov: A Son First, a Hockey Player Second
The Jones-Woll Nexus: A Backup Plan with Nuance
Baracchini and Parsons dissect the intriguing potential relationship between Jones and Woll. While Woll lacks experience, Jones brings a ton of experience and expertise. Parsons underlined the sense of this signing. For him, it was a contingency plan and a safety net. Jones is an experienced hand the team can fall back on if Woll’s performance falters in the face of his new responsibilities or if there are injuries.
Experience Matters: Understanding the Jones Factor
Although Jones has had a downturn during recent seasons, he’s a goalie who has been successful throughout his NHL experience. His long tenure with the San Jose Sharks was strong. Recent performance aside, Jones has been solid.
The consensus is that Jones will bring both reliability and stability. That’s something that could prove valuable in high-stakes games.
The Crossroads of Faith and Practicality: Nurturing Confidence in Woll
For Parsons, the signing of Jones doesn’t equate to a lack of faith in Woll. In fact, he underscored that the Maple Leafs believe in Woll’s potential to shine. Instead, the signing was simply a pragmatic decision that helps the Maple Leafs become more prepared for whatever scenario might come.
The Maple Leafs’ commitment to Woll is solid. He just needs time to mature into his role.
Predicting the Goalie Future: Jones’ Flirtation with Waivers
During the video conversation, the predicament that Jones might face on waivers came up. Parsons admits that there’s a potential challenge for Jones when it comes to waivers. He believes Jones might be plucked due to his salary and performance history.
That said, if Jones doesn’t clear waivers, it could bring about a new set of decisions for the Maple Leafs as they prepare their goaltending strategy.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Alex Steeves: Determined to Dominate
A Bright Future or Shadowy Speculations?
As their discussion concluded, Baracchini and Parsons highlighted their perspective about the Jones signing. The two agree that the Maple Leafs’ focus remains on Woll’s development and potential. The signing of Jones is simply a prudent step toward securing a strong goaltending tandem for the season ahead.
Jones is a “just in case” signing.
Final Thoughts About Maple Leafs’ Goaltending
As hockey fans look forward to the upcoming season, the Maple Leafs goaltending continues to shape up. The insights shared by Baracchini and Parsons help us understand the balance between nurturing young talent in the crease while ensuring a reliable backup plan.
If Jones can pass through waivers, he’ll be ready to help the team overcome injuries. As well, he’ll be ready just in case something goes wonky with the twosome the Maple Leafs are counting on to carry the team – Samsonov and Woll.
If things go as planned with Woll and Samsonov, Jones probably is an after thought.
Related: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Domi, Jarnkrok, Marner, Thornton & Woll
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard's contract extension seems imminent as negotiations edge closer, hinting at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 21 hours ago
Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings
The Montreal Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Jets Trying to Keep Hellebuyck with Big-Money, Short-Term Deal
Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
Tatar confirms interest from the Penguins during free-agency, but won't commit as he eyes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Multiple Signs Sam Gagner Returning to the Edmonton Oilers
There's a belief that a handful of clues being dropped by those close to...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Addition of Jones Draws Talk of Possible Waiver Claim
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Martin Jones to a one-year, one-way contract, but will...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Coyotes Announce Plans to Purchase Land for Arena in Mesa
Arizona Coyotes secure land in Mesa for cutting-edge arena, bolstering Valley's sports and cultural...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
New Window Opens for Flames to Trade Noah Hanifin
With Erik Karlsson and Matt Dumba off the market, is Noah Hanifin now the...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Trading Jonathan Marchessault a Viable Option for Golden Knights
Speculation swirls around Jonathan Marchessault's trade as contract end nears, potential impact on Golden...
gfinale
August 16, 2023 at 8:23 am
The Leafs didn’t surprise me at all. I expected them to do exactly what they’ve done and have been commenting such, in signing a decent and very experienced goalie at low cap hit at this time. Makes perfect sense.
gfinale
August 16, 2023 at 8:35 am
Treliving even declared they’d have 3 goalies in the summer. Well, now they do! If Woll or Samsonov gets injured before the season begins, Jones will never go on waivers, he’ll be playing. His first 4-5 years was outstanding but the second 4-5 not good. However, he played on much better teams the first 4-5 than the second 4-5! Keep in mind that a new goalie often looks better for the first while until players and their teams figure out that goalie and how to score on them. There is a decent chance this could happen to Woll. We just don’t know until he’s played many more games. At least the Leafs now have a GM with brains and experience about goaltending to know to get one who is not injured the vast majority of the time (twice in a row!)!