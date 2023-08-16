Michael Bunting Talks Moment He Knew Maple Leafs Moved On

Former Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Michael Bunting is speaking about his departure from the team this summer, his decision to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, and when he knew his career was going to make a major shift. Suggesting the Maple Leafs essentially ghosted him as it came to time talk about a contract extension, he understood that both parties would be moving in different directions.

Bunting joined the JD Bunkis Podcast to discuss how and when he knew negotiations with Toronto weren’t going to happen, and why the Hurricanes were a no-brainer team for him to sign with in free agency. He said he didn’t talk with the Maple Leafs during the season, which wasn’t a surprise. Noting that everyone was focused on making the playoffs and competing for the Stanley Cup, it wasn’t a discussion that happened as the season flew by. But, when it came time to talk about it, and no one reached out, he figured it “wasn’t going to work out.”

Bunting noted that was the downside of professional hockey in that teams and players have to make tough decisions. it seemed clear when the Maple Leafs showed little interest in retaining his services that he was going to need to make other arrangements. He said he told his agent he wanted to play for a contender and when Carolina called, it was a bit of “no-brainer.” He is extremely excited about the way things worked out and he thinks he can help the Hurricanes, who have been contenders for years but haven’t gotten over that hump.

Why Did Toronto Move On?

Bunting doesn’t know exactly why Toronto decided not to even have a conversation about an extension, but it’s not hard to make an educated guess. Between his on-ice reputation as a trouble-maker, and the Leafs’ desire to sign short-term, one-year contracts, Bunting’s three years times $4.5 million per season in Carolina was not somewhere the Maple Leafs were willing to go.

Both sides get a new start and for Bunting, this will be his chance to prove the naysayers who believe he’s a talented, but irresponsible forward wrong.

