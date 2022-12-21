NHL Insider Suggests Oilers Looking at Three Trade Options

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was on Oilers Nation this week and discussed what the Edmonton Oilers might be looking for in terms of trade deadline acquisitions ahead of the March 3rd deadline. Noting that the Oilers are missing three key ingredients to being as competitive as they’d like to be, he notes that GM Ken Holland is looking around the marketplace for specific types of players.
First, the Oilers need a top-flight center “that you can add to this mix, as the number one need or priority.” He adds, “The second would be a true defensive defenseman that is strong defender, think along the lines of a Kris Russell, an Adam Larsson, that type of defender.” He goes on to suggest that Vladislav Gavrikov would be an ideal target for Edmonton. Finally, Seravalli says, that the Oilers probably should have already addressed this need by now, but that they should try “to find a piece for your bottom six that is difficult to play against.”
He suggests that the easier of the three deals to make is to add the physical bottom-six forward. As for the other two things, he wonders if the priorities flip between now and the deadline. Logically, the Oilers should need defense more as they have three of the best centers in the NHL and they should be getting Ryan McLeod back, who can also play down the middle.
The Oilers aren’t playing as well as they would like and it’s clear they are missing a couple of ingredients. They also don’t have a lot of salary cap room with which to play and go out and add all of the pieces they need. At some point, they’ll have to decide what their priorities are and understand they may not be able to accomplish everything on their list.
Next: Would You Trade Oilers’ Top Four for the Maple Leafs’ Top Four?
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Sign D Jason Demers to 1-Yr, 2-Way Contract
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jason Demers. Will he help settle down a blue...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
William Nylander Could Be Too Costly for Maple Leafs to Re-Sign
William Nylander is having a career year and insiders believe he might be pricing...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Oilers Interested in Trading For Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty [Report]
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly showing interest in trading for Sam Lafferty of the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
McDavid Says NHL Must Clarify Rules After Debatable Offside Call
After allowing the St. Louis Blues to tie up the hockey game late in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Would You Trade Oilers’ Top Four for the Maple Leafs’ Top Four?
Who has the better top four on offense: the Edmonton Oilers led by McDavid...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Bettman’s News on Salary Cap Changes Trade Plans For Teams
Gary Bettman prepared teams today when he said the salary cap may not jump...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Would Turn Down Puljujarvi-for-Karlsson Trade [Report]
It is being reported that interest from the Oilers in Erik Karlsson is exaggerated...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
Thomas Chabot accidentally slashed Travis Hamonic across the face with his stick while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Reportedly Kicking Trade Tires on Erik Karlsson
The Edmonton Oilers badly need a top-tier defenseman and one reports suggests they might...