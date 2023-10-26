Every player acquisition is scrutinized, but some raise more eyebrows than others. When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Ryan Reaves for three years at $1.35 million per season, it sparked intense debate among fans and experts alike. Reaves, known for his physicality and charismatic personality, was expected to add grit to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. However, as the season progresses, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that, on the ice, grit is pretty much all he provides.
Knowing that, how should the Leafs value what he actually brings to the team? And, where is the line between giving credit to what he does offer, versus protecting the team in ways he hurts them?
As a Player, Ryan Reaves Falls Short
Reaves’ presence is undeniable, but the statistics tell a different story when it comes to evaluating how effective he is as a hockey player. When he plays, the Leafs’ possession numbers plummet to below 40%, and they are consistently out-chanced and outscored by the opposition. Critics argue that the concept of an enforcer in the NHL is outdated, pointing to Reaves’ inability to contribute significantly to the team’s offensive or defensive strategies. In a league where playoff seeding often comes down to just a few points, every minute on the ice counts, and Reaves’ limited impact raises questions about his long-term viability in the lineup.
The debate surrounding Reaves mirrors a larger dilemma in hockey—the clash between traditional, subjective assessments of a player’s value and modern, data-driven analysis. Supporters of Reaves emphasize his toughness, locker-room presence, and willingness to fight, qualities that are challenging to quantify but are valued in the hockey community. On the other hand, critics focus on possession metrics and offensive impact, relying on concrete data to evaluate a player’s contribution. He fails in almost every aspect valued by analytics supporters.
Reaves plays so little (averages 7:51 per game), it’s fair to argue he can’t impact a game. He’s never on the ice with the stars, so how much can he really protect them? He won’t be on the power play or penalty kill, so he doesn’t help special teams. Frankly, he’s not the guy you put out there for any other reason than to send a message. Even then, it’s questionable whether another player is a better choice.
For example, in the Leafs versus Chicago Blackhawks game, Reaves had all sorts of things to say about how much he dislikes Corey Perry, and he mixed it up with the annoying veteran as often as he could. But the numbers show that Perry was the more effective player that night. Reaves was a plus/minus -1, had 2 hits, and finished with 6:38 TOI. Perry, meanwhile, has a goal, 5 hits, and played 17:31.
But, the numbers aren’t all people should measure.
His Intangibles and Off-Ice Presence Have Value
One of the arguments in favor of Reaves is his role as a morale booster and a protector for the Leafs’ star players, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. The idea was that his presence (even if not on the same line) would instill confidence in the team, allowing the star players to focus on their game without fear of intimidation from opponents. He provides energy and enthusiasm, even if tangible results on the scoreboard remain elusive.
Additionally, Reaves’ off-ice contributions, particularly his interactions with the media, have been highlighted as a potential value. His willingness to provide sound bites (see again the Corey Perry comments) has diverted attention away from other players, allowing them to concentrate on their performance. Some would categorize these as media distractions, which you can argue are both good and bad for the team.
Does Toughness Really Matter Any Longer?
Perhaps the most significant challenge in this debate is the absence of a clear measure of Reaves’ contributions when it comes to his toughness. While fights may boost team morale, the true value of these moments remains elusive. There is no definitive metric to gauge the impact of Reaves energizing his teammates, or if his engagement in fights is actually helping or hurting the Maple Leafs. This leaves fans, analysts, and the Maple Leafs organization in a perpetual state of uncertainty.
As the season unfolds, the Toronto Maple Leafs may face a crucial decision. They must weigh the intangible benefits of Reaves’ presence against the tangible impact on the game. If it proves he’s too large a liability on the ice to be a factor off of it, GM Brad Treliving and head coach Sheldon Keefe may need to re-examine Reaves’ place on the roster.
The question lingers: is his energy and enthusiasm enough to justify a spot in the lineup, or does the team need a player who can offer both morale-boosting qualities and tangible on-ice contributions? Only time will tell whether Ryan Reaves’ signing will be remembered as a stroke of genius or a costly miscalculation for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
