Proposed Ekholm Deal Would Gut Oilers for Goalie Gamble

Sometimes trade rumors make you raise an eyebrow. Other times, they make you wonder if the person proposing them is feeling the pinch of the NHL in the summer months, where there is little to talk about and a lack of business between NHL general managers. The latest from Heavy.com likely falls into both categories.

The suggestion? Edmonton sends Mattias Ekholm — a top-four, 200-foot defenseman, proven playoff performer, and locker room leader — along with a pair of draft picks to Detroit. In return, the Oilers get Justin Holl, a depth blueliner whose contract the Red Wings reportedly want to unload, and Sebastian Cossa, a 22-year-old goalie prospect who hasn’t proven himself as a full-time NHL starter.

In other words, the Oilers don’t just send a valuable blueliner and two picks, they do it for a major downgrade on defense and a potential starter, who might not be a starter, but if he is, could be two or three seasons from being an impactful starter.

Let’s break this down.

You Don’t Just Dump Ekholm If You’re the Oilers

Ekholm was arguably Edmonton’s best trade deadline pickup in the last decade. He is a steady, veteran presence who logs heavy minutes against top competition. He’s solid defensively, but also contributes offensively (33 points in 65 games last year). He has helped stabilize the Oilers’ now highly-ranked D-core, specifically being a key part of Evan Bouchard’s progression as a top-flight NHL defenseman.

Trading that away for a goalie who is — at best — competing for a backup role on a non-playoff team? That’s not “intriguing.” That’s crippling for the Oilers.

Ekholm Cossa trade Oilers

Ironically, the Oilers have been linked to Detroit and their goaltenders. But, Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects revealed on The Sekeres and Price Show, “I believe the first person they asked about was Trey Augustine.” He added, “I think that was just a non-starter. Steve Yzerman and company really love that kid.”

So, not only would the Oilers give up Ekholm and two picks for Cossa, but he’s not their top target from Detroit?

Cossa does have solid AHL numbers, and he is slowly progressing, but the words “slowly” and “progressing” are essential to note here. He is not, today, an NHL starter.

Cossa may one day be a franchise goalie, but right now, he’s not the “sure thing” the Oilers need, especially if they’re to move one of their better d-men.

Suppose the Oilers truly want to address their goaltending. In that case, it will take adding a proven, starting-caliber netminder coming back if these kinds of assets are being moved. The only reason that changes would be if Ekholm told the team he was not re-signing after the season.

Next: A Trade — Not Waivers — Is Only Way for Oilers to Land Bruins Goalie

