Flyers Lock In Ryan Poehling with a Two-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured the future of forward Ryan Poehling, signing him to a two-year contract extension worth $1.9 million per year, totaling $3.8 million. Poehling, a speedy bottom-six forward known for his penalty-killing prowess, was set to become a restricted free agent this summer. The extension ensures his presence with the Flyers for the next two seasons.
Joining the ranks of fellow Flyer Owen Tippett in securing a contract extension, the 25-year-old Poehling has proven his value since signing a one-year deal with Philly in the offseason. This extension, however, positions him on a trajectory towards unrestricted free agency as his contract concludes, marking a significant juncture in his career.
Related: Flyers Secure Future with 8-Year Extension for Star Owen Tippett
The Flyers’ commitment to Poehling reflects the Flyers’ strategic approach to staying busy signing some of their own players and building a competitive roster. As Poehling progresses towards UFA status in 2026, his role in the Flyers’ lineup and his contribution to the team’s success will undoubtedly be closely monitored to see how much more he has to offer.
It’s important to note that the Flyers have not officially announced either signing today. It is expected they will do so imminently. Bobby Brink, 22, will be an RFA this summer, and is now the one forward without a contract for next season that people will be watching for.
Next: Sidney Crosby Trade Talk Not Surprisingly Gaining Steam
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers
Corey Perry will be making his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Pickard Perfect, Picks Up Shutout as Oilers Win 15 Straight Games
Calvin Pickard was excellent in the Edmonton Oilers win and he might be earning...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Two Flames Players Claimed Off of NHL Waivers
The Calgary Flames have lost Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone to waivers on Thursday....
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Nick Bonino To Be Placed On Waivers By NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will place veteran forward Nick Bonino on NHL waivers amidst...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Former NHLer, Now Analyst Keeps Picking Fights With Oilers Fans
Now saying the team isn't doing anything they shouldn't be doing on this win...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Utah Jazz Owners Seek NHL Expansion, Sparks Timing Questions
With incredibly convenient timing, the NHL has revealed NBA's Utah Jazz, have requested NHL...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Give Tavares The ‘Stamkos Treatment’
Rumors of a mid-range extension for John Tavares dismissed; Toronto might follow Stamkos's shorter-term...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 days ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Shocked to Hear Name in Trade Rumors
Casey Mittelstadt isn't sure why his name is being floated around in trade rumors...