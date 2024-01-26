Flyers Lock In Ryan Poehling with a Two-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured the future of forward Ryan Poehling, signing him to a two-year contract extension worth $1.9 million per year, totaling $3.8 million. Poehling, a speedy bottom-six forward known for his penalty-killing prowess, was set to become a restricted free agent this summer. The extension ensures his presence with the Flyers for the next two seasons.

Owen Tippett and Ryan Poehling have both reportedly signed extensions with the @NHLFlyers!#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/qSONPIlzMJ — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 26, 2024

Joining the ranks of fellow Flyer Owen Tippett in securing a contract extension, the 25-year-old Poehling has proven his value since signing a one-year deal with Philly in the offseason. This extension, however, positions him on a trajectory towards unrestricted free agency as his contract concludes, marking a significant juncture in his career.

The Flyers’ commitment to Poehling reflects the Flyers’ strategic approach to staying busy signing some of their own players and building a competitive roster. As Poehling progresses towards UFA status in 2026, his role in the Flyers’ lineup and his contribution to the team’s success will undoubtedly be closely monitored to see how much more he has to offer.

It’s important to note that the Flyers have not officially announced either signing today. It is expected they will do so imminently. Bobby Brink, 22, will be an RFA this summer, and is now the one forward without a contract for next season that people will be watching for.

