Flyers Secure Future with 8-Year Extension for Star Owen Tippett

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured rising star Owen Tippett with an eight-year contract extension, as reported by multiple sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. While the specific financial details remain undisclosed, sources confirm that the average annual value will fall between $6 million and $6.5 million. The 24-year-old winger, set to turn 25 next month, was poised to become a restricted free agent this summer.
Pierre LeBrun notes it is $6.2 million per season and adds, “Term and AAV have been agreed to, still some no-trade language and structure to be ironed out. But no issues there. Expectation is for the deal to be finalized by end of the day.”
Tippett, acquired in a pivotal trade that sent Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers in 2022, is enjoying a stellar season, marking his second consecutive career year. In 46 games, he has amassed an impressive 18 goals and 30 points, putting him on track for a remarkable 30-goal, 50-point campaign.
Drafted 10th overall by the Florida Panthers in 2017, it was his trade to Philadelphia in 2022 that truly showcased his effectiveness as an NHL player. Currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, Tippett is expected to return at the end of the NHL All-Star Game break, coincidentally against his former team, the Florida Panthers.
Tippett To Be Part of Flyers’ Long-Term Plans
The Flyers, currently sitting third in the Metropolitan Division with 56 points, are undergoing a challenging stretch, having lost their past four games, including a recent 3-0 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings. They will aim to bounce back in a 12:30 PM matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
With most of the terms of the extension have been agreed upon, it’s now just a matter of some no-trade language and structural details. Nevertheless, the extension signifies the Flyers’ confidence in Tippett’s role as a key player in their top six and a driving force behind their competitiveness this season.
